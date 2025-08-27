Pet Valu Locks in Lower Prices on Over 100 Pet Products

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devoted pet lovers can now save more on their pet’s everyday needs. Starting today, Pet Valu, Canada’s leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, has introduced new lower prices across more than 100 popular items including food, toys, treats, training pads and crates. The new lower prices, which pet parents across Canada can benefit from every day, is the latest step Pet Valu has taken to provide quality pet products at great value.

“Since early 2024, we have lowered prices across over 1,000 popular pet products, including our industry-leading Fresh4Life® proprietary branded cat litter last fall, and our line-up of Performatrin Prime® premium dog and cat food this past spring,” says Greg Ramier, President and Chief Operating Officer at Pet Valu. “Today’s actions continue this movement, with new lower prices across over 100 additional essential, everyday items. Just as devoted pet lovers’ need for quality and value grows, so does our commitment to helping them provide the best products and care for their pets.”

The newly reduced items span across a variety of leading national brands including ProPlan, Royal Canin, Hill's Science Diet, Acana, Orijen, Benny Bullys, Tiki Cat and Tilted Barn as well as Pet Valu’s proprietary brand, Essentials Pet Expert Approved®.

“We took a careful look at the essential products that devoted pet lovers rely on and lowered the prices of the most popular items,” says Karen Rushton, Vice President Merchandising at Pet Valu. “When devoted pet lovers shop at Pet Valu, they can trust they will find the items their pets need at competitive prices.”

Products with new prices are easily identified with “Lower Price. Locked In” signage in-store and online.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

