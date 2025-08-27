Technical Textiles Analysis and Global Forecast Report 2025 | Market to Reach $324.83 Billion by 2030 - Europe Solidifies Position as Leading Hub for Technical Textiles with Robust Infrastructure

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles Market by Material (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Metal, Mineral, Regenerated Fiber), Process (Woven, Knitted, Non-woven), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technical textiles market is estimated to be valued at USD 247.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 324.83 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall technical textiles market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Natural fiber materials represent the second-largest market segment within the technical textiles sector, owing to their environmentally friendly characteristics, biodegradability, and increasing adoption in sustainable applications.



Fibers such as cotton, jute, flax, hemp, and coir are gaining prominence as both industries and consumers prioritize eco-conscious alternatives to synthetic materials. These natural fibers provide several advantages, including low density, commendable mechanical strength, renewability, and cost-effectiveness, rendering them suitable for various applications such as agriculture, packaging, construction, automotive interiors, and geotextiles. In particular, sectors emphasizing biodegradability and reduced environmental impact - such as erosion control, compostable packaging, and bio-composites - favor the use of natural fibers for their sustainable benefits.

In terms of value, non-woven segment accounted for second-largest share of technical textiles market

The non-woven segment holds the second-largest market share in the technical textiles industry, attributed to its remarkable versatility, high production efficiency, and extensive range of functional applications. Unlike woven or knitted fabrics, non-woven textiles are produced directly from fibers through mechanical, thermal, or chemical bonding processes, facilitating faster and more cost-effective manufacturing practices. This inherent efficiency positions non-woven fabrics as ideal for disposable or single-use applications, particularly within the healthcare and hygiene sectors, including surgical masks, gowns, diapers, and wipes.



Additionally, non-woven fabrics are extensively used in filtration systems, automotive interiors, insulation, geotextiles, and personal protective equipment. Their customizable properties, including porosity, tensile strength, and barrier performance, enable manufacturers to tailor these materials to meet specific technical requirements such as flame retardancy, water resistance, and breathability. This adaptability has significantly contributed to the widespread adoption of non-woven textiles across various industries.

InduTech application to hold second-largest market share during forecast period

InduTech, representing the industrial textiles segment, commands the second-largest market share in the technical textiles industry, attributed to its extensive range of critical applications across diverse industrial sectors. These textiles are meticulously engineered to fulfill the rigorous demands of manufacturing processes and protect machinery and equipment. InduTech offerings encompass filtration fabrics, conveyor belts, insulation materials, abrasive backings, and protective coverings - each vital for enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and durability in industries such as chemicals, steel, cement, and power generation. The surge in global industrial activity, particularly within emerging economies, has significantly amplified the demand for reliable and high-performance textile components.

Europe to hold second-largest share of technical textiles market during forecast period

Europe ranks as the second-largest market for technical textiles, attributing its position to a robust manufacturing infrastructure, significant research and development capabilities, and a well-established spectrum of end-user industries. The region is home to prominent technical textile producers and innovation centers, particularly in Germany, France, Italy, and the UK.



European manufacturers emphasize high-value applications, including automotive components, aerospace technologies, medical textiles, protective apparel, and industrial filtration, where quality, compliance, and performance are paramount. Furthermore, the rigorous regulations enacted by the European Union regarding product safety, environmental standards, and worker protection have catalyzed demand for advanced textile solutions. Key players in the European technical textiles market include Freudenberg Performance Materials, Ahlstrom, TenCate Protective, and W. Ball & Son Limited.

Report Insights

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and service launches in the technical textiles market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the technical textiles market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the technical textiles market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $247.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $324.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Key End-Use Industries

Government-Led Support and Initiatives for Innovation, Supporting Infrastructure Development, and Promoting Sustainability

Restraints

Requirement for High Capital Investment

Lack of Consumer Awareness in Emerging Markets

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Medical & Hygiene Industry

Rising Demand for Smart and E-Textiles

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Labor

Lack of Specialized Knowledge and Complex Manufacturing Processes

Case Study Analysis

Enhancing Safety in Construction Industry Using Technical Textiles

Integration of Graphene into Technical Textiles

Enhancing Swimwear Testing with Aquabrasion

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Spinning Technology

Weaving & Knitting Technology

Complementary Technologies

Dyeing and Printing Technologies

Testing and Quality Control Technologies

Adjacent Technologies

Smart Textile Technology

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Berry Global Inc.

Dupont

Kcww

3M

Ahlstrom

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Milliken

Toyobo Textile Co., Ltd.

Srf Limited

Tencate Protective

W.Ball & Son Limited (Baltex)

Huesker

Skaps Industries

Delcotex

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Johns Manville

Duvaltex

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd.

Nikol Advance Materials Pvt. Ltd

Nobletex Industries Ltd.

