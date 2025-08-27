$762 Mn Atomic Force Microscopy Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Opportunities Driven by Rising OLED Panel Investments, Expanding Use in Drug Delivery, and Multi-Modal Imaging Advancements

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atomic Force Microscopy Market by Offering (AFMs, Probes, Software), Grade (Industrial, Research), Application (Semiconductors & Electronics, Material Science & Nanotechnology, Life Sciences & Biomedical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global atomic force microscopy market is projected to grow from USD 541.8 million in 2025 to USD 762.2 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The atomic force microscopy market is dominated by a few globally established players, such as Park Systems (South Korea), Bruker (US), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), and Semilab Inc. (Hungary). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Technological innovations and rising investments in nanotechnology research are key growth drivers for the atomic force microscopy market. These instruments offer nanoscale imaging and precise surface characterization, making them indispensable in fields such as semiconductors, materials science, and life sciences.

The integration of automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced software analytics enhances user accessibility and measurement accuracy, expanding AFM use beyond research institutions into industrial quality control environments. Their alignment with increasing demand for miniaturized electronics makes AFMs highly relevant for next-generation manufacturing, accelerating their adoption in both academic and industrial domains.



Industrial segment to witness highest CAGR in atomic force microscopy market during forecasted period



The industrial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of AFM technology in quality control, failure analysis, and materials research across semiconductors, electronics, automotive, energy, and several other industries. As manufacturing processes continue to miniaturize and emphasize nanoscale precision, the demand for surface characterization and metrology tools such as AFMs is growing rapidly.

Industrial AFMs offer advanced features such as high-speed scanning, automated operation, and integration with production lines, making them suitable for inline inspection and process monitoring. Moreover, as industries increasingly invest in nanomaterial development and functional coatings, AFMs are becoming indispensable for analyzing surface roughness, adhesion properties, and thin film uniformity.



Material science & nanotechnology segment to hold second-largest share of atomic force microscopy market



The material science & nanotechnology segment is projected to account for the second-largest share of the atomic force microscopy market. Atomic force microscopes are extensively utilized to study surface morphology, roughness, mechanical properties, and molecular interactions at the atomic level, which is critical in developing next-generation materials.



The growing interest in nanostructured materials, composite materials, and two-dimensional materials such as graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides has increased the adoption of AFM in academic and industrial research settings. Additionally, rising investments in nanotechnology initiatives by government agencies and private organizations, coupled with increased collaboration between research institutes and commercial enterprises, are propelling the segment's growth. Advancements in AFM technology, such as the integration of high-speed scanning, multiparametric measurement modes, and integration with spectroscopy techniques, are enhancing its utility and precision in material characterization.



Asia Pacific to witness highest CAGR in atomic force microscopy market during forecast period



The increasing focus on nanotechnology research, semiconductor innovation, and materials science development primarily drives the atomic force microscopy market in the Asia Pacific region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are investing heavily in research and development infrastructure to strengthen their position in advanced manufacturing and electronics.

The rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry, supported by favorable government policies and public-private partnerships, is creating substantial demand for high-resolution surface characterization tools such as AFMs. Academic institutions and research organizations are also adopting AFMs to support breakthroughs in nanoscience and biotechnology.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches/developments in the atomic force microscopy market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by providing an analysis of the atomic force microscopy market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the atomic force microscopy market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $541.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $762.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Nanoscale Precision in Semiconductor Manufacturing

High Investments in Nanotechnology

Expansion of Atomic Force Microscopy Applications in Life Sciences and Healthcare Sectors

Restraints

Damage to Samples due to Contact-Mode Atomic Force Microscopy

Critical Sample Preparation Requirements

Opportunities

Growing Investments in Oled Panel Production Globally

Expanding Applications of Atomic Force Microscopy from Drug Delivery to Protein Dynamics

Emerging Applications from Basic Imaging to Multi-Modal Analysis due to Technological Advancements

Challenges

High-Throughput Challenges due to Surface Coverage and Speed Limitations

Trade Analysis

Import Scenario (Hs Code 901210)

Export Scenario (Hs Code 901210)

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Closed-Loop Feedback Control

Adjacent Technologies

Nanoimprint Lithography (Nil)

Optical Interferometry

Complementary Technologies

Machine Learning

Impact of 2025 US Tariff Overview

Introduction

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Impact on Country/Region

Us

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Impact on Applications

Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Atomic Force Microscopy Market



Companies Featured

Bruker

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Oxford Instruments

Park Systems

Semilab Inc.

Afm Workshop

Anton Paar GmbH

Attocube Systems GmbH

Horiba, Ltd.

Nanosurf

Nt-Mdt Si

Anfatec Instruments Ag

A.P.E. Research

Createc Fischer & Co. GmbH

Csinstruments

Dme Scanning Probe Microscopes

Getec Microscopy GmbH

Icspi

Labmate Scientific LLC

Labtron Equipment Ltd.

Mad City Labs Inc.

Molecular Vista

Nanomagnetics Instruments

Ome Technology Co., Ltd.

Rhk Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18w3is

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment