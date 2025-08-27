China Crop Pests and Diseases Market Report 2025 | 2024 Pest and Disease Occurrence on Wheat, Rice, Corn & Other Crops, with 2025 Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forecasts on crop pests and diseases in China in 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Against the backdrop of global warming, major pests and disease on food crops are expected to occur heavily in 2025, posting greater threats to food crop yields and challenging global agricultural production in a critical way. On one hand, with temperature on the rise, the reproduction cycle of pests, diseases, weeds and rodents is shortened, leading to rapid growth of population size. On the other hand, the continuous development of global trade and tourism has facilitated pest and disease spreading.



The rapid spread of pests and diseases between nations and regions has complicated efforts to prevention and control. Meanwhile, heavy occurrence of pests and diseases also spikes demand on pesticide market. Farmers have to use more pesticides to control pests and diseases for the sake of crop yield and quality, which provides pesticide producers with broad market space and business opportunities.

With the development of technology, novel pesticides with greater controlling effect and less residue are in demand to better serve consumers' needs for food safety, which is expected to bring the research and development of relevant products under spotlight.



This report will provide the occurrence of pests and diseases on wheat, rice, corn and other crops in 2024, as well as forecasts on the occurrence of pests and diseases in China in 2025 from the following aspects:

Wheat

Rice

Corn

Rape

Soybean

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2 Methodology



3 Prediction for Overall Occurrence of Major Crop Pests and Diseases



4 Review on Control of Pests and Diseases on Major Crops in China, 2024

4.1 Occurrence of major pests and diseases on soybean in China

4.2 Occurrence of major pests and diseases on wheat in China

4.3 Occurrence of major pests and diseases on rape in China

4.4 Occurrence of major pests and diseases on rice in China

4.5 Occurrence of major pests and diseases on corn in China



5 Forecasts of Major Pests and Diseases in China for 2025

5.1 Forecasts of major pests and diseases on rape

5.2 Forecasts of major pests and diseases on corn

5.3 Forecasts of major pests and diseases on rice

5.4 Forecasts of major pests and diseases on wheat

5.5 Forecasts of major pests and diseases on soybean



