China pesticide Production Projects industry Report 2025 | Q4 2024 Pesticide Construction Project Analysis into Current Market Conditions and Future Outlook

The "Production projects of China's pesticide industry in Q4 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2024, the pesticide industry continued the downturn of 2023. Although the industry de-stocking is nearing the end, the market dynamics recovered slowly and the prices remained low. In H1 2024, H1 reports of the pesticide listed enterprises showed that most of the enterprises did not improve their performance. In this context, pesticide enterprises will be more cautious about the construction of pesticide-related projects.



In this report, by analysing the pesticide-related construction projects in Q4 2024, readers can gain a further understanding of the current situation of the pesticide market and provide a reference basis for predicting the future direction of the market.



Based on public information from governments' environmental impact assessment and enterprises announcement, totaling 63 pesticide projects pertaining to pesticide technical, formulations and intermediates were planned or constructed during Oct.-Dec., 2024. The publisher will briefly take stock to have a closer look at China's agrochemical industry.



In this report, the publisher will do overview of China's pesticide industry in Q4 2024 from the following aspects:

Overview of China's on-going pesticide projects in Q4 2024

China's major pesticide projects

Details of China's on-going pesticide projects by-product type and capacity change

Products Mentioned

Glufosinate-ammonium

Pyrazosulfuron

Tembotrione

Diuron

Isoproturon

Metamifop

Pinoxaden

Fluroxypyr-mepthyl

Pyriproxyfen

Thiamethoxam

Bifenazate

Chlorantraniliprole

Acetamiprid

Cyantraniliprole

Clothianidin

Indoxacarb

Fluonicamid

Lufenuron

Fosthiazate

Chlorfluazuron

Chlorfenapyr

Prothioconazole

Boscalid

Pyraclostrobin

Fluxapyroxad

Cyproconazole

Trifloxystrobin

Triadimefon

Picoxystrobin

Metafenone

Pydiflumetofen

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Methodology



3 Overview of China's On-going Pesticide Projects in Q4 2024

3.1 Project Capacity and Regional Distribution

3.2 Product Type

3.3 Construction Progress

3.4 Concerning Active Ingredients



4 China's Major Pesticide Projects

4.1 Large-scale Projects for Major Active Ingredients

4.2 Major Projects for China's New Pesticides and Formulations

4.3 Constructed Projects for New Capacity in 2024



5 Details of China's On-going Pesticide Projects By-product Type and Capacity Change

5.1 Projects Involving Pesticide Formulations

5.2 Projects Involving Pesticide Technical Only

5.3 Projects Involving Intermediates Only or Pesticide Technical and Intermediates

5.4 Projects Without Additional Production Capacity

Companies Featured

Jiangshan Xinlong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gansu Qinye Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Trisun Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hubei Wojia Bio-agriculture Co., Ltd.

Changqing (Hubei) Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Chengwu Jinshuo Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.

Liaoning Zhonghui Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

ADAMA Huifeng (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

Yancheng Link Weiye Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Eshung Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Oushi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Liwei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Tangshan Chi'ao Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Liaoning Jinhui Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Yancheng Huihuang Chemical Co., Ltd.

ABA Chemicals (Nantong) Limited

Shandong KingAgroot

Zhejiang Avilive Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dezhou New Power Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong KingAgroot CropScience Co., Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Liwei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Hebi BaoRuiDe Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lanzhou Runcom Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Jilin City Jihwa Northern United Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yongnong BioSciences Co., Ltd.

Shandong Dongsheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Mei Luo Fu Agricultural Polytron Technologies Inc.

Hangzhou Nutrichem Co., Ltd.

