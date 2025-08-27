Farmers of Salem Supports Local Students with Back-to-School Donations





Farmers of Salem employees, Gail Slaughter, Jeanne Tompkins and Elizabeth Dean Happy volunteer, Farmers employee, Laura Scartine

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers of Salem (FOS), a regional mutual insurance company specializing in coverage for home and business owners, is helping local students start the school year strong with a generous donation of essential supplies to Thomas A. Edison Charter School (TECS) in Wilmington, DE. The effort reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and strengthening the communities it serves.

The donation initiative was led by Farmers of Salem employees, Jeanne Tompkins, Human Resources Assistant, and Gail Slaughter, Facilities Supervisor, who coordinated the collection of backpacks, headphones, binders, and other vital supplies. Employees from across the organization then came together to assemble the back-to-school packages, ensuring that each student would have the tools they need to succeed this academic year. When asked why they were working on this project, Gail and Jeanne said, “So many kids are in need—some even walk to school carrying only a plastic bag. We didn’t want any child to feel left out while their friends returned with brand-new supplies.” On delivery day, Principal Salome Thomas-EL, Ed.D., and school staff warmly welcomed the Farmers of Salem team, expressing deep gratitude for their generosity.

“When students have the right resources, they can focus on learning and dreaming big,” said Elizabeth Dean, Director of Human Resources at Farmers. “We’re honored to play a small part in that journey.”





Pictured from left:

John Shelton, TECS Assistant Principal; Jeanne Tomkins, FOS Human Resources Assistant; Laurie Konzelmann, FOS VP of Claims; Elizabeth Dean, FOS Director of Human Resources; Marsha Sudler, TECS Office Secretary; and Salome Thomas-EL, TECS Principal

Thomas A. Edison Charter School serves more than 500 students in kindergarten through 8th grade and recently celebrated their 25th anniversary. TECS provides a rigorous and joyful education to a historically underserved population of families in North Wilmington. Students at Thomas Edison graduate to attend some of the top public and private high schools in Delaware, and they are also Two-time National Chess Champions. Principal Salome Thomas-EL, Ed.D., proudly noted, “Everyone at TECS is guided by the belief that all children can achieve at high levels when supported by caring educators, community members, a challenging curriculum, and high expectations. The school is dedicated to preparing students to meet and exceed state and national standards.”

The 2025–2026 school year at Thomas A. Edison Charter School officially began on August 25, 2025. Thanks to the Farmers of Salem team, students were able to step into the classroom prepared and confident.

About Farmers of Salem

Founded in 1851, and located on the Riverfront in Wilmington DE, Farmers of Salem provides insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland through a network of independent agents. Rated A- Excellent by A.M. Best Company and a Financial Stability Rating of A Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. “We pride ourselves in providing Superior Service with Personal Attention,” says Kim Lorenzini, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development.

For more information about Farmers of Salem, visit www.farmersofsalem.com

As a mutual corporation, fundamentally rooted in serving our community, we engage in corporate philanthropy, giving annually to an array of organizations and causes. Through our giving in local markets where we have a presence, Farmers of Salem has supported educational development, physical education, and health and wellness programs that provide communities in most need with essential services, opportunities to improve the quality of their lives and provide them with assets to create a better future.

