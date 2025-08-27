ProKidney to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: the Citi Biopharma Back to School Conference and the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company"), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the following two upcoming healthcare conferences in September:

Citi Biopharma Back to School Conference (Boston) Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 10:30am ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Link





Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (New York) Date: Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 7:00am ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Link

The live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their banking representatives.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy with regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation that is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) study for its potential to preserve kidney function in patients with advanced CKD and type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Investor Contacts:

ProKidney

Ethan Holdaway

Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com