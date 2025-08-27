Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 3-5, 2025

Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 8-10, 2025

Event: Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 8-10, 2025

Management will be participating in Fireside Chats and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their Cantor, H.C. Wainwright, and Morgan Stanley representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (“HI”). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown meaningful benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

