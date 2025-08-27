Dragonfly Energy Partners with Awaken RV to Power Next-Generation Fiberglass Travel Trailers

Awaken RV, a brand-new manufacturer founded by industry veteran, Scott Hubble, debuts its first lineup with Battle Born Batteries ® as standard equipment

RENO, Nev., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, announces a new partnership with Awaken RV, a recently launched RV manufacturer led by industry veteran, Scott Hubble. Awaken RV’s debut line of molded fiberglass trailers include Battle Born® lithium batteries as standard equipment, delivering the safe, reliable, and long-lasting power needed to support extended off-grid adventures.

“From day one, our focus has been on designing RVs that truly reflect how today’s customers want to travel,” said Scott Hubble, chief executive officer of Awaken RV. “That means modern design, thoughtful amenities, and a power system that keeps up with real-world use. Battle Born Batteries give our customers the dependable energy storage they need to enjoy off-grid living without compromise.”

Awaken RV enters the market with a mission to reimagine fiberglass travel trailers. The debut units offer a sleek seamless exterior, large panoramic windows, and innovative interiors that include larger residential-style refrigerators, dry baths, and layouts designed for comfort and usability. By pairing these designs with Dragonfly Energy’s lithium technology, Awaken delivers not only aesthetic and functional upgrades, but also the confidence that owners can power their adventures reliably wherever the road takes them.

“Awaken RV is an inspiring new voice in the industry, and we’re proud to power their debut lineup,” said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer of Dragonfly Energy. “Our LiFePO₄ batteries are designed to perform in demanding conditions, making them the perfect fit for customers who expect modern comfort and reliable off-grid capability. Together we’re enabling a new standard for adventure-ready fiberglass RVs.”

With a base configuration including a Battle Born GC3 lithium battery, expandable options, and solar compatibility, Awaken RV trailers are equipped to meet the growing demand for off-grid flexibility among today’s RV owners.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

To learn more about Awaken RV’s debut lineup, visit AwakenRV.com or contact info@awakenrv.com

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

About Awaken RV

Founded by longtime RV executive Scott Hubble, Awaken RV is a new manufacturer dedicated to redefining molded fiberglass RVs. With a focus on modern design, premium features, and dependable off-grid performance, Awaken RV delivers innovative trailers that combine durability, functionality, and adventure-ready style. For more information, visit awakenrv.com

