GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.05 Per Share

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.05 per share for each of October, November, and December 2025. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2025 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

The Board of Trustees increased the annual distribution 25% to $0.60 per share, which will be paid $0.05 per share monthly, commencing with the October 2025 monthly distribution.

Distribution Month Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share October October 17, 2025 October 24, 2025 $ 0.05 November November 13, 2025 November 20, 2025 $ 0.05 December December 12, 2025 December 19, 2025 $ 0.05



Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

Because the Fund’s current monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution.

Short-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, ordinary income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. There are no capital loss carryforwards for book purposes. Therefore the Fund, on a book basis, may be distributing short term gains generated from option premiums that will not be taxable in 2025 because of the capital loss carryforwards available on a tax basis. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:

David Schachter

(914) 921-5057

The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.

Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks. There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.

About The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $148 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE – GNT

CUSIP – 36465E101



