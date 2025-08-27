ZAGG Introduces the Slim Book mini Keyboard Case – Compact, Professional, and Built for iPad mini (A17 Pro & 6th Generations)

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Slim Book® mini, a Bluetooth® keyboard and protective case combo engineered specifically for iPad® mini (A17 Pro & 6th Gen). Designed for professionals, students, and industry users who demand full laptop-like performance in a compact package, the Slim Book mini delivers premium typing, multiple viewing options, and durable protection, all in an ultra-portable form factor.

“With the Slim Book mini, we’ve taken the performance and typing experience people expect from a full-size laptop and packed it into a sleek, portable keyboard built specifically for the iPad mini,” said Brad Bell, SVP of global marketing for ZAGG. “It’s the ultimate tool for professionals, students, and anyone who needs to stay productive without sacrificing mobility.”

Laptop-Like Typing in a Palm-Sized Package

The Slim Book mini transforms iPad mini into a powerful mobile workstation. Its responsive, ergonomic keys are designed for fast, comfortable, and accurate typing, even in tight spaces like airplane tray tables, small classroom desks, or field workstations. The laptop-style hinge allows you to position the screen at multiple angles for typing, viewing, or presenting, making it versatile enough for any work style.

Detachable Flexibility

With a two-piece design, the Slim Book mini’s keyboard detaches from the case in seconds, giving you the freedom to type with the keyboard placed separately or to remove it entirely when not needed. Thanks to Bluetooth, it maintains a seamless connection to your iPad mini even when separated, so you can work comfortably from any position.

Slim, Strong, and Travel-Ready

Despite its light weight, the Slim Book mini offers durable corner and back protection to safeguard your iPad mini against bumps, scratches, and everyday wear. The slim profile makes it easy to slip into a bag, briefcase, or purse without adding bulk, ideal for on-the-go professionals and mobile learners. A built-in stylus holder keeps your Pro Stylus or Apple Pencil® securely in place and ready for use.

Optimized for Mobile Productivity

Whether you’re drafting emails, taking notes in class, logging field data, or video conferencing, the Slim Book mini adapts to your needs. Flip the keyboard around to enter Video Mode for hands-free streaming or presentations, or adjust the hinge for the perfect typing angle. It’s the ultimate combination of portability, protection, and performance.

Key Features:

Premium Typing Experience – Responsive, well-spaced keys for comfortable productivity.

– Responsive, well-spaced keys for comfortable productivity. Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard – Maintain a strong connection, even when separated from the case.

– Maintain a strong connection, even when separated from the case. Multiple Viewing Angles – Laptop-style hinge for optimal screen positioning.

– Laptop-style hinge for optimal screen positioning. Durable Protection – Safeguards against everyday wear and tear.

– Safeguards against everyday wear and tear. Slim, Compact Design – Lightweight and easy to carry anywhere.

– Lightweight and easy to carry anywhere. Stylus Holder – Keeps your Pro Stylus or Apple Pencil close at hand.

– Keeps your Pro Stylus or Apple Pencil close at hand. Compatible with iPad mini A17 Pro & 6th generation



Pricing & Availability

The ZAGG Slim Book® mini for iPad mini (A17 Pro & 6th Gen) is available today on ZAGG.com and Amazon globally for an MSRP of $79.99. Visit ZAGG’s website to enhance your productivity today. Enterprise customers can purchase through a ZAGG authorized reseller.

ZAGG backs the Slim Book mini with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and will replace the product if it gets worn or damaged within one year from the date of purchase by the original purchaser.1

1Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. iPad and Apple Pencil are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

