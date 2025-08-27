Stanley Steemer Appoints Andrew Schneider as Head of Marketing and Selects Havas Chicago as Creative Agency

Dublin, OH, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Steemer, the industry leader in deep whole-home cleaning, today announced the appointment of Andrew Schneider as Vice President and Head of Marketing. Schneider joins the company with a bold vision to modernize the brand’s identity and deepen its emotional connection with today’s consumers, and has brought on Havas Chicago as the brand’s new creative agency.

With previous leadership roles at The Wendy’s Company and marketing agency SPACEJUNK, Schneider brings a blend of brand storytelling, creative expertise, and strategic insight to the organization. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in Stanley Steemer’s evolution from a trusted legacy brand to a modern household essential.

“Andrew’s leadership is already shaping how we connect with our customers,” said Justin Bates, President of Stanley Steemer. “His ability to blend creative innovation with performance marketing is exactly what we need to elevate our brand and continue to lead the industry. We’re excited to welcome Andrew as we bring our signature deep clean to even more homes and neighborhoods.”

In addition to launching a national search for a creative agency, Schneider has been tasked with reorganizing the marketing team and spearheading the development of a unified brand campaign set to debut this fall.

“Stanley Steemer is a brand I’ve long respected for its rich legacy and trusted leadership in the industry,” said Andrew Schneider, newly appointed Head of Marketing at Stanley Steemer. “I’m excited to join a company with such deep roots and play a role in shaping its next chapter, one focused on building meaningful connections with today’s homeowners.”

Strategic Brand Modernization & Growth

The selection of Havas Chicago as its new creative agency of record follows a comprehensive national review process demonstrating the company’s commitment to evolving its brand narrative.

Stanley Steemer began the search for a new creative agency in the spring of 2025. “Havas brings bold thinking and shares our belief in the power of a brand to connect with a new generation,” continued Schneider, “Together, we’re building a platform that evolves while staying true to what makes Stanley Steemer a household name. We’re ready to meet customers where they are with creativity and a whole lot of clean.”

Havas will take on creative responsibilities immediately, tasked with developing a more robust, modern creative platform for the brand. The first work is expected to launch in the fall.

"From our very first meeting with the Stanley Steemer team, it was clear we had the same ambitious goals. It’s not every day you get to transform an icon with such an elite product and existing brand equity,” said Frank Dattalo, Chief Creative Officer at Havas Chicago. “It’s time to reconnect with culture in undeniable ways to drive relevance."

Stanley Steemer retained the services of Joanne Davis Consulting, based in New York, NY, to manage the agency review process.

About Stanley Steemer

For over 75 years, families and businesses have counted on Stanley Steemer to keep their spaces fresh, clean, and healthy. We’re the nation’s leading deep cleaning experts you can count on - from carpets and tile to hardwood, upholstery, air ducts, and dryer vents. With our own state-of-the-art equipment, manufacturing and time-tested techniques, we don’t just clean - we make it Steemer clean. Ready for a cleaner, healthier space? Call 1-800-STEEMER or book online at www.stanleysteemer.com.

About Havas Chicago

Havas Chicago is a modern creative agency on a mission to build brands through undeniable work that stops you in your tracks, makes you feel something and changes your behavior.

The agency blends rigorous brand-building with the scrappiness, agility and cultural IQ of the creator economy - a unique “high-low” operating model that unlocks fresh, unexpected, and culturally relevant ideas for brands at scale and speed. Part of Havas Creative Network, a powerful network of creative agencies made up of best-in-class, cross-disciplinary talent spread across our villages globally, the agency fuses independent spirit with global scale. Learn more at: www.chi.havas.com.









