Enphase Energy Ships IQ Battery 10C with U.S. Domestic Content, Delivering Enhanced TPO Project Value

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced initial shipments of the IQ® Battery 10C supplied from manufacturing facilities in the United States, delivering significant value in the growing third-party ownership (TPO) market. The IQ Battery 10C includes domestically sourced or manufactured components to help projects qualify for key federal tax credits.

The federal budget law signed in July 2025 enforces a 45% U.S.-sourced materials threshold for solar and battery products to be eligible for the domestic content bonus tax credit. This threshold will increase to 50% in 2026 and 55% in 2027. The IQ Battery 10C units with domestic content will meet these higher standards – not just for today’s 45% requirement, but also for currently anticipated future thresholds. The new battery has already been added to approved vendor lists for several major TPO providers and gives companies the ability to capture significant tax credit value.

Installers and developers can also safe harbor these domestically produced batteries, helping future projects preserve eligibility for both the base investment tax credit (ITC) and the domestic content bonus credit. For TPO providers, safe harboring today means locking in current tax credit qualifications and reducing risk from future policy changes.

“As the industry shifts toward more third-party owned financing, having a battery that is both reliable and qualifies for domestic content is especially important,” said Zain Jan, CEO of Better Earth, a leading installer of Enphase products. “The IQ Battery 10C helps our customers maximize existing tax credits while giving them a proven, high-quality solution they can depend on.”

“Having a domestically produced battery that meets federal requirements is a big win, and it’s even better when paired with the proven performance of Enphase technology,” said Bradley Vargas, co-founder and master electrician at Solarships Installation Services. “It’s the kind of solution our customers want – reliable, durable, and ready to meet their energy needs.”

Enphase recently launched its 4th-generation Enphase battery system, which features the IQ Battery 10C, IQ® Meter Collar, and IQ® Combiner 6C. The IQ Meter Collar makes it simple and quick to turn the IQ Battery 10C into a whole-home backup solution, using a compact device that combines microgrid interconnection device (MID) functionality and energy metering in one. The IQ Meter Collar is already approved by dozens of major utilities across 17 states, with more approvals expected soon. For a full list of approved utilities, visit the Enphase website.

“We’re excited to start offering the IQ Battery 10C with domestic content to our customers,” said Wes Calland, owner of Exo Energy. “It gives us a reliable battery that not only can qualify for key tax incentives but also meets the high-performance standards our customers expect.”

“The new IQ Battery 10C with domestic content is a perfect example of Enphase listening to the market – combining U.S.-produced domestic content with the same trusted, high-performance battery technology our customers count on,” said Danny Stifle, director of Mohave Solar. “It makes it easier for us to deliver both financial and technical value.”

“With the launch of the IQ Battery 10C with domestic content, we’re delivering on our commitment to build high-performance, incentive-eligible energy systems here in the United States,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “This milestone strengthens our domestic supply chain while helping installers, developers, and TPO providers maximize tax credit opportunities and compete effectively in a market that is rapidly shifting toward leases and PPAs.”

The IQ Battery 10C was originally announced as part of the Enphase 4th-generation battery system launch last month. Domestic content batteries can be ordered through Enphase distribution partners by selecting each 5 kWh unit with SKU B05-C01-US00-1-3-DOM, and the cover kit with SKU B10C‑NC‑0708‑O-DOM. Project developers should consult their own legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility for available tax credits.

