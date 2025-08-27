BIGC Raises $14M to Fuel Global Expansion of Its All-in-One Digital Venue Platform

Introducing the Industry’s First All-in-One Digital Venue Technology for the Global Entertainment & Live Performance Market, BIGC Secures $14M in Series A Funding

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC, a leading entertainment-tech company founded by CEO Mihee Kim, announced that it has successfully secured USD 14 million (KRW 18 billion) in Series A funding.

With this round, BIGC’s total funding has reached USD 25.4 million (KRW 33 billion), providing the company with strong capital to aggressively expand its global entertainment-tech platform business.

BIGC operates the world’s first All-in-One Digital Venue platform that connects artists with fans worldwide.

Centered on K-pop and cultural concerts, the platform integrates a full suite of services essential for the online monetization of live performances and artist IP, including ticketing, AI-powered live streaming, fan interaction tools, video OTT, global commerce, and fan data analytics.

A key differentiator lies in BIGC’s proprietary live-streaming technology enhanced by AI, combined with its advanced ability to analyze fan data across more than 200 countries.

Building on partnerships with over 130 teams—including leading Korean media companies, K-pop musicians, and K-artists—BIGC has recently expanded its scope to include J-pop, world-renowned artists, as well as festival IPs.

Within just two years of launching its service, BIGC is now available in 224 countries and has surpassed 1.1 million members. Notably, approximately 80% of its users are overseas fans, with strong growth in Japan, Greater China, and North America.

BIGC has achieved an exceptional growth trajectory in both its global membership base and revenue. In the past year alone, membership has increased 13-fold, while average revenue has grown nearly fivefold compared to the same period last year. Over the last six consecutive quarters, the company has recorded an average quarterly growth rate of 48%.

A BIGC spokesperson stated, “The large-scale USD 14 million (KRW 18 billion) Series A round, which began in April, was successfully closed in August. The round was led by Stonebridge Ventures and BonAngels Venture Partners, with participation from Nextrans, NAU IB, Hana Ventures, Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK), and Alois Ventures.”

Jonghyun Lee, Executive Director at Stonebridge, emphasized, “In the rapidly growing global K-entertainment market, BIGC’s ‘All-in-One Digital Venue’ is more than just a platform—it represents the next-generation entertainment-tech standard that breaks down the boundaries between offline and online experiences.” He added, “We are confident that this investment will serve as a turning point that reshapes the global market landscape.”

Sooheon Lee, Partner at BonAngels Venture Partners, who has supported BIGC since its early days, stated, “We have witnessed the BIGC team constantly challenge limits and turn their vision into reality.” He continued, “The overwhelming pace of growth and global expansion achieved in such a short period is truly rare, and we look forward to seeing their next steps on the global stage.”

Meanwhile, according to Grand View Research, the global live performance market is projected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2020 to USD 140 billion (approximately KRW 194 trillion) by 2030. The share of online performances, which stood at 11.2% in 2024, is also expected to reach 35% by 2030. In response, BIGC envisions leading digital innovation in the global entertainment industry—traditionally centered on offline experiences—by connecting offline and online through its All-in-One Digital Venue platform.

Mihee Kim, CEO of BIGC, stated, “This investment goes beyond funding—it marks the starting point for realizing BIGC’s vision of becoming the ‘Global No.1 in Entertainment Tech’ that unites artists and fans around the world.” She continued, “With our unique technology and products, we will redefine the global fandom experience, expanding beyond K-pop to the worldwide stage.”

She added, “We are deeply grateful to the investors who resonated with the founding team’s vision and provided their support. Moving forward, BIGC will set a new standard for digital innovation in the global entertainment industry.”

