Recursion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Salt Lake City, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 2025 BioPharma Back to School Conference — Wednesday, September 3, 2025

— Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference — Monday, September 8, 2025