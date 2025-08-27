EZ LYNK Puts Power Back in Drivers’ Hands with Ford Super Duty Update Support Now Available via OBD

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZ LYNK , a leader in connected vehicle technologies, today announced the availability of software update support via the On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) port for Ford’s 2020–2025 Super Duty platform, including the F-250 through F-550 series. This new capability empowers vehicle owners to bypass dealership constraints and work with their trusted independent mechanics for essential software updates.

“This is about restoring choice,” said Brad Gintz, co-founder and CEO of EZ LYNK. “Vehicle owners shouldn’t have to pay a premium or make an extra trip to the dealership just to keep their vehicles running as they should. Our technology makes sure they don’t have to.”

Freedom to Choose Your Mechanic At a Fair Price

For years, certain services like resetting a maintenance reminder or installing a software update have required a visit to the dealership, even when the work itself could be done elsewhere.

With this update, drivers of Ford’s latest Super Duty vehicles can now receive software updates via EZ LYNK’s platform—remotely, securely, and without disrupting their routines. Whether they prefer working with a trusted mechanic or doing it themselves, owners now have the flexibility to decide how their vehicle is serviced.

For mechanics and technicians, this marks an important milestone.

“For independent shops like ours, this is a game-changer,” said Alan Salem, co-owner of Salem Boys Auto Tempe, AZ. “We’ve built our reputation on helping customers keep their vehicles on the road without unnecessary costs or delays. Now, with EZ LYNK’s update support, we can perform the same critical software updates that used to require a trip back to the dealership. That means our customers save time, money, and still get the personalized care and trust they’ve come to expect from us.”

Advancing Open Access for Vehicle Owners

EZ LYNK is focused on expanding access to vehicle functions that should be in the hands of owners. This update brings back the ability to perform software updates via the OBD port, in alignment with the intent of right-to-repair protections and existing law.

While today’s announcement applies specifically to Ford Super Duty trucks from 2020 to 2025, EZ LYNK is working to expand support across more platforms in the future.

To learn more about EZ LYNK’s connected vehicle solutions, visit www.ezlynk.com .