MannKind Announces Expansion of United Therapeutics Collaboration for Second Inhaled Therapy

DANBURY, Conn. and BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) today announced that United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) has exercised its option—granted under the companies’ 2018 license and collaboration agreement—to develop a second dry powder inhalation therapy.

The original agreement, which led to U.S. FDA approval of Tyvaso DPI in May 2022, included an option for United Therapeutics to expand the license to include additional active ingredients. Under the terms of the expanded agreement, MannKind will formulate a second investigational molecule using its proprietary Technosphere® platform, and United Therapeutics will conduct preclinical and clinical development.

“Building on the success of Tyvaso DPI, we are proud to deepen our collaboration with United Therapeutics to bring innovative patient-centric inhaled therapies to patients living with pulmonary hypertension,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “This next step highlights the strength of our partnership and the versatility of our dry powder formulations and inhalation devices in addressing serious respiratory conditions.”

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, MannKind will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and is eligible to receive up to $35 million in development milestones and 10% royalties on net sales of any resulting product.

Formulation and development activities for the new investigational molecule will begin immediately.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation, depending on the target indication.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential development of an investigational product and receipt of milestone payments and royalties. Words such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “will”, “goal”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind’s current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that continued testing of an investigational drug product may not yield successful results or results that are consistent with earlier testing, and other risks detailed in MannKind’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

