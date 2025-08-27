Cellectar Biosciences to Present Data in Oral Session and Panel Discussions at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference on Discovery and Innovation in Pediatric Cancer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for oral presentation followed by a 55-minute panel discussion with other experts in this area at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Pediatric Cancer taking place September 25-28 in Boston, Massachusetts. The oral presentation will highlight interim data from the Phase 1b dose and regimen optimization study of iopofosine I 131 in inoperable relapsed or refractory pediatric high-grade glioma (r/r pHGG).

“We are honored that the AACR peer review process has led to the selection of our abstract for a plenary session presentation regarding the treatment of pediatric high-grade glioma patients with iopofosine I 131,” said Jarrod Longcor, chief operating officer of Cellectar. “We are highly encouraged with these initial findings from the CLOVER-2 trial in pediatric patients and believe this outcome further validates the clinical potential of iopofosine I 131 to treat aggressive cancers for patients with limited treatment options.”

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: “Precision Radiotherapy for Incurable Brain Tumors: Phase 1b Dose & Regimen Optimization Study of Iopofosine I 131 in Inoperable Relapsed or Refractory Pediatric High-Grade Glioma, Interim Data Assessment” Session: Plenary Session 3: From Targets to Trials: Rethinking How We Design Child-First Medicine Track: Scientific Presentations: Navigating the landscape of paediatric oncology modalities Date/Time: September 26, 2025, 2:50 pm Eastern time Presenter: Jarrod Longcor

About Pediatric High-Grade Gliomas

Pediatric high-grade gliomas are a collection of aggressive tumors affecting the brain and central nervous system. The patients enrolled in CLOVER-2 with pHGG (n=14) were diagnosed with diffuse midline gliomas (DMG), ependymomas, diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG), diffuse hemispheric gliomas (DHG) and anaplastic ependymomas. As reported in the literature, median progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) for patients with relapsed pHGG is poor; approximately 2.25 months and 5.6 months, respectively. While MRI measures of tumor volume change can be helpful and are used as a surrogate in clinical trials, they often fail to predict survival.

About the CLOVER-2 Trial

The ongoing Phase 1b trial of iopofosine I 131 consists of children, adolescents and young adults with r/r pHGG at multiple sites in the United States and Canada. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of iopofosine I 131 in two dosing cohorts, one cohort receiving two doses at 20mCi/m2 each separated by 14 days for two cycles with a third optional cycle. Patients in the second cohort will receive 10 mCi/m2 each, separated by 14 days for three cycles with a fourth optional cycle. The study will also determine therapeutic activity defined as progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival, antitumor activity defined as the reduction in tumor volume and identify the recommended Phase 2/3 dose of iopofosine I 131 in children, adolescents and young adults with r/r pHGG.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company’s product pipeline includes its lead assets: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope); CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in other solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications.

