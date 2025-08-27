24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs Prepares for High-Profile International Order as Second Production Facility Reaches Full Operational Status

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and insights, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB)(“Kraig Labs” or “the Company”), the global leader in spider silk-based super fiber technologies, opened its second Southeast Asian production rearing center, which is now fully operational, just as the Company prepares to fulfill a specialized silk order for a prestigious international brand.

This timing couldn’t be more strategic. With both rearing centers online, Kraig Labs now possesses the parallel capacity to support continuous breeding cycles, maximize output, and ensure consistent supply of its next-generation BAM-1 hybrid silk just as demand begins to materialize on the commercial front.

Kraig’s upcoming order is for a very special silk product, custom-developed in collaboration with one of the most well-known global brands in high-performance textiles and represents the culmination of over a decade of research and a massive leap toward full commercial integration.

Building Momentum, Meeting Demand

The second facility expands the Company’s breeding program beyond the core BAM-1 line to include three new genetic parental strains introduced earlier this summer. This diversification is expected to accelerate production efficiencies and improve fiber quality consistency, two critical components of scaling for volume and reliability.

The dual-facility model also provides built-in redundancy to avoid past production bottlenecks, allowing Kraig Labs to operate rearing and cocoon harvesting on a rolling basis a key requirement to meet growing interest from military, apparel, and high-performance fabric partners.

A Super Fiber, Ready for Market

Kraig’s spider silk is known for being stronger than steel, tougher than Kevlar, and fully biodegradable, with a near-perfect ESG profile. While several competitors attempted to commercialize synthetic silk fibers over the past decade, few have overcome the cost, scalability, and chemical processing barriers. The Company’s natural, infrastructure-based approach now appears poised to succeed where others have failed.

What Comes Next

Kraig Labs is currently finalizing logistics and quality verification for the initial commercial delivery of this special silk variant and could announce additional orders from global textile leaders in Q4. With both rearing centers fully active and production scaling, Kraig Labs is now firmly positioned to begin capturing market share in the multibillion-dollar technical fibers sector.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

