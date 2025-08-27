Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery Announces New Gluten Free Sandos with JUSTIN’S® Classic Peanut Butter

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery , known for its delicious, wholesome organic, and gluten free breads, frozen innovations, and breakfast sandwiches, today announced the launch of Rudi’s Gluten Free Sandos with JUSTIN'S ® Peanut Butter . The 4-Count Gluten Free Sandos are available in two varieties: peanut butter and grape and peanut butter and strawberry for $8.99 starting at Giant Company, Hy-Vee, King Soopers and Wakefern stores.

“Rudi’s number one consumer request is for a gluten free version of our ever-popular peanut butter and fruit spread Sandos.” said Jane Miller, CEO of Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy these classic Sandos, so we are pleased to launch our new, delicious Gluten Free Sandos with JUSTIN’S® Peanut Butter just in time for back-to-school lunchboxes and as an anytime snack for our gluten free customers. At Rudi’s, we’re committed to using real, non-GMO ingredients in our products, which makes our partnership with Justin’s a natural fit for these Sandos.”

“We are honored and proud to collaborate with Rudi’s, a brand that shares Justin’s like-minded values, on their new Sandos offerings. We’re excited to bring traditional flavors to consumers in a mindful and accessible way,” said Jonathan Gallagher, Director of Justin’s.

Rudi’s Gluten Free Sandos are third-party certified gluten free and are made on dedicated gluten free equipment. Pockets of Rudi’s soft, crustless gluten free original bread is stuffed with JUSTIN’S® Classic Peanut Butter and fruit spread, which offers more fruit and less sugar than the traditional jam or jelly. The result is the perfect, classic PB&J experience with no crusts, gluten, dairy, or dirty dishes.

Developed by Rudi’s Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Justin Gold, Rudi’s Sandos offer consumers better bread and better spread. Justin identified a gap in the market for convenient, delicious, ingredient portable PB&J Sandwiches that would provide energy for kids and adults alike. He also knows more than 20% of Americans avoid gluten or have avoided gluten , and they should not miss out on enjoying this classic sandwich. Prior to joining Rudi’s in 2023, Justin led Justin’s Nut Butters as founder and CEO for over 15 years, where he became an expert in all things peanut butter, prioritizing nutritious, additive-free ingredients.

Rudi’s offers four additional varieties of Sandos, including Rudi’s Sandos with Peanut Butter and Strawberry Spread, Rudi’s Sandos with Peanut Butter and Grape Spread, Rudi’s Sandos with Roasted Seed and Grape Spreads (nut free), and Rudi’s Sandos with Roasted Seed and Strawberry Spreads (nut free).

For more information on Rudi’s Sandos and other products, including Rudi’s Bread, Texas Toast and Breakfast Sandwiches, please visit rudisbakery.com/products . In addition, you can find a store locator at rudisbakery.com/storelocator .

Rudi’s encourages consumers to write a letter requesting the new Gluten Free Sandos be added to shelves at their local grocer. Rudi’s will collect the letters and share them with retailers to ensure they see the overwhelming demand for Gluten Free Sandos. Send letters to:

Rudi’s Bakery

Attn: Sandos Department

3300 Walnut St., Suite C

Boulder, CO 80301

About Rudi's Mountain Bakery

Founded in 1976 as a small Colorado-based business, Rudi's Bakery has provided delicious, wholesome organic and gluten free breads to families across the country for nearly five decades. The product lineup includes organic and gluten free sourdough loaves, wraps, buns, English Muffins and much more. Recently, Rudi’s launched into delicious, real, convenient frozen prepared foods like Texas Toast, Sandos and Breakfast Sandwiches. Rudi’s products are always baked with only real ingredients and are available in stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Kroger and Sprouts. Rudi's is backed by Mayfair Equity Partners , based in London. To learn more about Rudi's, visit https://rudisbakery.com/ and follow @rudisorganic on Instagram.

About Justin’s

Justin’s spreads goodness everywhere it goes with delicious nut butters and USDA-certified organic chocolate treats made from simple, mindfully-sourced ingredients that are so irresistible, it’s nuts. From the iconic squeeze packs that fuel active lifestyles with convenient nutrition, to the one-of-a-kind grind that makes its nut butters unlike any other, Justin’s works to help support a food system that makes each day and each bite better, one nut at a time. Learn more at Justins.com , Instagram.com/Justins , Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter , TikTok.com/justinsbrand and Pinterest.com/Justins .

Media Inquiries

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com