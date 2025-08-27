24/7 Market News: LIXTE Showcases LB-100 at First Global Conference on Oncogenic Signaling Activation as Cancer Therapy

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, highlights the publication of a new manuscript in Trends in Cancer (July 2025, Vol. 11, No. 7, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.trecan.2025.04.009) describing the first international conference on activation of oncogenic signaling as a cancer treatment strategy.

The landmark meeting was co-sponsored by LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) and co-organized by Professor Rene Bernards, and board member of LIXTE. At the conference, compelling new data was presented showing that LIXTE’s lead compound LB-100 can mediate activation of oncogenic signaling, a process that proves toxic to cancer cells.

A Paradigm Shift: Oncogenic Signaling as Therapy

Traditional cancer therapies have long focused on inhibiting oncogenic pathways. This meeting explored the counterintuitive strategy of activating these same pathways to push cancer cells beyond survival limits.

LB-100, a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor, exemplifies this novel approach. By inhibiting PP2A, LB-100 removes a cellular “off switch,” triggering uncontrolled signaling activity in cancer cells. This “lethal activation” drives cells into self-destruction, while also generating abnormal proteins (neoantigens) that make tumors more visible to immune attack.

LB-100: Expanding Validation Across Platforms

The conference reinforced the growing recognition of PP2A inhibition as a new therapeutic frontier. Presentations demonstrated:

Oncogenic signaling activation: LB-100 induces hyperactivation of growth pathways that becomes unsustainable for tumor cells.

Cancer cell toxicity: This signaling overload leads directly to tumor cell death.

Combination potential: The mechanism creates synergy with immunotherapy and other treatment modalities.



These findings further support LB-100’s unique role as a platform therapy designed to enhance the effectiveness of multiple cancer treatments.

Positioning LIXTE as a Global Thought Leader

By co-sponsoring this first-of-its-kind meeting, LIXTE underscored its leadership in advancing innovative therapeutic strategies. The company’s role as strategic organizer highlights its commitment to shaping the next chapter in cancer research.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative cancer therapies targeting the protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) pathway, a previously underexplored avenue in cancer treatment. The company’s lead compound, LB-100, is a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor that has demonstrated strong preclinical results and early-stage clinical tolerability. LIXTE is currently advancing a proof-of-concept trial in Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma.

More information can be found at: www.lixte.com

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/lixte-biotechnology/ for further LIXT information and 247marketnews.com LIXT disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.