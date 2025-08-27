New Horizon Aircraft to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon” or the “Company”), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world’s first hybrid electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, today announced that its management team will participate in the following conferences in September:

Event: Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium

Date: September 4, 2025

Location: New York City – The Harvard Club

Link: https://gabelli.com/event/31st-annual-aerospace-defense-symposium/

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 7:45am ET and 1x1 investor meetings. Investors should register at the above link for access to the live fireside chat webcast.

Event: Deutsche Bank Aviation Forum: Airlines, Lessors, Manufacturers

Date: September 4, 2025

Location: New York City – Deutsche Bank Center

Link: https://conferences.db.com/americas/afl1regform

Management will participate in 1x1 investor meetings.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: September 8-10, 2025

Location: New York City – Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Link: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Management will participate in 1x1 investor meetings.

Event: Rare Earth Mines, Magnets and Motors 2025

Date: September 23-24

Location: Toronto – Ritz-Carlton Toronto

Link: https://www.adamasevent.com/

Management will participate in a panel discussion and have an exhibit booth with its large-scale prototype on display.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL aircraft that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

(646) 809-2183

HOVR@fnkir.com