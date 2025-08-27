Premier Truck Rental Returns to the Utility Expo for Its Sixth Consecutive Show

Fort Wayne, IN, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading provider of custom truck and trailer rentals nationwide, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Utility Expo, marking the company’s sixth time exhibiting at the utility industry’s largest tradeshow.

This event, which occurs every other year, will take place from October 7 to 9 in Louisville, Kentucky. PTR will be exhibiting at booths #E715 and #E613 in the outdoor exhibit area.

This year, Premier Truck Rental is highlighting job-ready custom solutions tailored to specific sectors of the utility industry, including renewable energy, transmission, distribution, and telecommunications. Each segment will be represented with purpose-built upfit trucks and utility trailer configurations, designed to increase performance, improve jobsite safety, and reduce downtime in the field.

“Utility projects are evolving fast, and each segment of the industry has unique needs and job demands,” says Holly Brown, PTR’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). “That’s why PTR focuses on building application-specific work trucks and trailers, and the Utility Expo is the perfect place to show what’s possible.”

Highlights of PTR’s participation at the 2025 Utility Expo include:

Showcasing 13 custom trucks and trailers in their booth

Partnering with multiple manufacturers across the show floor

Organizing their 2 booths (#E715 and #E613) with applicable units to address the unique needs of each project

PTR’s sales and leadership teams will be on-site for the show, facilitating hands-on equipment demonstrations, unit walkarounds, and customer consultations throughout the event.

To schedule a meeting with PTR at the Utility Expo, please visit booths #E715 and #E613 during the event or contact your PTR sales rep to schedule a meeting in advance.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named in NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America for three consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. You can count on PTR for exceptional service and expertly crafted rental solutions.

