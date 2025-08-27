Independent Testing Confirms Enovix AI-1™ Battery as Industry’s Highest Energy Density Smartphone Battery

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW) (“Company” or “Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, today announced that Polaris Battery Labs, a global provider of independent battery performance testing, has confirmed the Enovix AI-1TM smartphone battery as the highest energy density cell ever reported for a smartphone.

First unveiled in Q2 2025, the AI-1™ platform combines advanced materials, micron-level design rules, and fully automated manufacturing to deliver step-function gains in energy density and charging speed for high-volume consumer applications.

Polaris testing results across tested cells for the Enovix AI-1™ smartphone battery include:

Average volumetric energy density of ~919 Wh/L – among the highest ever reported for a smartphone battery

– among the highest ever reported for a smartphone battery Fast charging at 3C rates – time reaching 20% charge in 3.8 minutes, 50% charge in 12.3 minutes, and 100% charge in 39.5 minutes

“Independent third-party validation of AI-1 is a critical milestone for Enovix,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “It proves that AI-1 is a commercial-ready product that redefines smartphone battery performance. With shipments now completed to a third leading smartphone OEM, this confirmation strengthens our position as we deliver unprecedented energy density and charging performance with a truly differentiated solution.”

Doug Morris, CEO of Polaris Battery Labs, added: “Our mission is to provide unbiased, rigorous testing for the world’s most advanced energy storage solutions. The Enovix AI-1 smartphone battery exceeded every validation parameter for energy density and fast-charging performance. The cell performance is exceptional and represents a significant advancement in energy density, specifically targeted at smartphone products.”

With AI-1™, Enovix is positioned to capture share in the multi-billion-dollar smartphone battery market with a platform that combines higher energy density, faster charging, and robust cycle life. These advancements enable longer-lasting devices that unlock the next generation of AI-powered consumer experiences.

About Enovix Corporation

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design and manufacturing process.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, South Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit https://enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward- looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and can be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, might, plan, possible, potential, predict, should, will, would, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the commercial readiness of the AI-1™ smartphone battery and its availability in select regions later this year; that AI-1 is a differentiated battery solution on metrics such as energy density and charging performance and sets a new benchmark for the smartphone industry; that the Company is positioned to capture share in the multi-billion dollar smartphone battery market; and that the AI-1 platform features enable longer-lasting devices that facilitate the next generation of AI-powered consumer experiences. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Enovix’s most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made or released. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

