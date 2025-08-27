TWAICE Partners With Fullmark Energy to Power 290 MWh of Battery Storage with Data Analytics in CAISO Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE , a leading provider of predictive analytics software for battery energy storage systems (BESS), announced today a three-year partnership with Fullmark Energy (“Fullmark”) for its Battery Storage Analytics platform to support four energy storage installations operated by the independent power producer (IPP). The Southern California sites will have a total capacity of 290 MWh when complete. This new partnership adds to a growing portfolio of large-scale storage assets operated with TWAICE analytics across CAISO and other major U.S. markets.

Fullmark is currently using TWAICE Battery Storage Analytics at their 20 MW/80 MWh “Johanna” BESS facility in Santa Ana, CA. They will connect TWAICE to three additional sites—ranging from 40 MWh to 130 MWh—as they become commercially operational.

“We are excited to partner with Fullmark Energy in one of North America’s most critical energy markets,” said Lennart Hinrichs, Executive Vice President and General Manager Americas at TWAICE. “Fullmark’s Southern California projects will play a vital role in ensuring grid reliability for the state. Our analytics enables Fullmark to run at peak performance while staying fully compliant with CAISO standards. We look forward to expanding our collaboration across Fullmark sites as they continue to set the standard as a leading independent power producer.”

TWAICE Battery Storage Analytics turns raw data from Fullmark’s storage systems into actionable insights for engineers and asset managers. Instead of reconciling data from multiple systems and manually chasing down performance issues, teams get accurate state of charge (SoC) calculations, fleetwide monitoring, and clear recommendations, including pinpointing the causes of stranded energy to boost availability and revenue.

“Gathering and analyzing the data needed to truly understand our energy storage assets is a significant undertaking,” said Chris Swanson, Director of Performance Engineering at Fullmark Energy. “With TWAICE, one person can manage an entire BESS while meeting CAISO power delivery requirements with an accurate SoC.”

These intuitive insights make it possible for even lean teams to manage complex storage portfolios, streamline reporting, and ensure compliance with power delivery requirements.

“TWAICE helps me confidently report to our executive team and investors,” added Nicholas Peri, VP of Asset Management & Operations at Fullmark. “The platform translates complex battery data into actionable insights that drive better decisions and build trust.”

For more details on TWAICE Battery Storage Analytics, visit twaice.com or meet TWAICE experts at booth #F17807 during RE+ (Las Vegas, September 9-11).

About TWAICE

TWAICE is the data analytics platform for growing battery energy storage operators. We help companies run safer, more reliable, and more profitable BESS fleets with easy-to-use software that works across any vendor, technology, or market. Our cloud platform transforms raw battery data into real-time insights that cut downtime, prevent failures, and boost lifetime returns. Founded in 2018, TWAICE supports leading storage operators worldwide with software that accelerates the shift to a more sustainable, resilient energy grid. Learn more at www.twaice.com.

About Fullmark Energy

Fullmark Energy is unlocking the potential of energy storage to accelerate renewables, enhance grid reliability, and benefit communities, financial investors, stakeholders and partners. Founded in 2018, Fullmark Energy develops, builds, owns and operates energy storage projects across the U.S. The company’s holistic asset development and ownership model prioritizes mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with partners and stakeholders to move projects from concept to operations. Fullmark Energy is securely backed by a fund managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, an infrastructure asset manager with $13 billion in equity under management. With a four-gigawatt pipeline and a mix of projects operating and under construction, we are making the promise of energy storage a reality. Learn more about Fullmark Energy’s unique approach to energy storage at www.fullmarkenergy.com .

