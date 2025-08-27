Fluent, Inc. Expands Data Intelligence & Data Collaboration Capabilities with Strategic Databricks Partnership and Key Leadership Hire

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leader in commerce media, today announced the expansion of its data intelligence infrastructure through a strategic partnership with Databricks and the appointment of Virginia Marsh as Head of Data & Agencies.

This initiative marks the launch of Fluent's dedicated data solutions arm, designed to empower agencies, platforms, and brands through privacy-first data collaboration, real-time audience modeling, and scalable activation.

Fluent and Databricks: Powering Privacy-First Data Collaboration with Delta Sharing

As the digital ecosystem evolves beyond third-party cookies, Fluent is future-proofing audience strategy with data products designed for privacy, performance, and long-term growth. Powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Delta Sharing protocol, Fluent’s enhanced capabilities support marketers looking to:

Seamlessly collaborate and share data across organizational boundaries using open, secure Delta Sharing technology

Enrich and activate high-intent audience segments across media platforms

Automate insights and measurement with AI-powered modeling

Monetize owned data assets in a compliant, privacy-forward way

“By investing in scalable, secure infrastructure, we’re connecting audience insights with performance—more intelligently and efficiently,” said Dan Hall, Chief Technology Officer at Fluent. “This partnership with Databricks, and our adoption of the Delta Sharing protocol, represents a major step forward in how we help brands activate and scale their data.”

“We’re proud to partner with Fluent to advance privacy-first data collaboration,” said Sarah Branfman, Global VP, ISV Sales and GTM at Databricks. “Powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Delta Sharing, this partnership enables secure, open sharing of audience insights, helping brands and agencies innovate while keeping data private and compliant.”

At the core of the integration is a shared commitment to privacy-first data sharing—enabling brands to exchange high-value audience signals with Delta Sharing while maintaining full control, regulatory compliance, and measurement precision.

Virginia Marsh Spearheads Innovation Across Fluent’s Data Solutions

With more than a decade of experience across retail, CPG, AdTech, and MarTech, Virginia Marsh is leading Fluent’s external data strategy—building privacy-safe, outcome-driven data products and deepening partnerships with agencies, platforms, and brands.

“The market needs identity-resolved, real-time data that’s built for action,” said Marsh. “We’re building scalable, privacy-safe data products—not just to enhance Fluent campaigns, but to empower strategic collaboration, segmentation, and monetization well beyond our walls.”

To learn more about Fluent's data solutions, contact us here .

About Fluent, Inc.



Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com .

