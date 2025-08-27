Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. Announces its Sesame Chat App Completes Strategic Upgrade, Pioneering New Frontier in AI Communication Intelligence

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDTK or the “Company”), a company specializing in educational technology innovation, artificial intelligence skills training, and the digital transformation of educational institutions, announced that its new app product, “Sesame Chat” in English (“Zhi Ma Gou Tong” in Chinese), has undergone a strategic upgrade. This upgrade marks the evolution of Zhi Ma Gou Tong (Sesame Chat) from an AI communication assistance tool to an “AI communication intelligence platform” that empowers personal and professional development in depth, aiming to capture the vast market driven by the demand for efficient communication.

In today's fast-paced digital age, communication has become a critical driver of productivity. Whether it's delivering key speech, securing resources in the workplace, or building and maintaining relationships in personal life, countless users face a significant “communication deficit”. EDTK has identified this challenge and, through this strategic upgrade, has introduced a ai based solution to its users.

Unlike most AI tools in the industry, which remain at the text optimization level, the core innovation of the new Zhi Ma Gou Tong (Sesame Chat) lies in its “Scenario Intelligence Agent”. This agent can deeply understand high-risk, high-value communication scenarios, no longer simply “polishing” language, but providing users with forward-looking communication strategies and behavioral recommendations. This means that whether facing complex managing upward communications scenarios or navigating tricky interpersonal dynamics, Zhi Ma Gou Tong (Sesame Chat) serves as an AI advisor.

EDTK’s Chief Product Officer Mr. Ma Jie stated, "What we are launching is not a simple product update, but an entirely new category. EDTK is elevating the application of AI from an ‘efficiency tool’ to a strategic level of ‘personal empowerment.’ We firmly believe that ‘communication intelligence’ is a huge potential market, and the evolution of Zhi Ma Gou Tong (Sesame Chat) is our key strategic move to tap into this market and build a strong competitive advantage. Our goal is to make Zhi Ma Gou Tong (Sesame Chat) an indispensable intelligent partner for every individual seeking self-improvement in the future. EDTK will focus on upgrading its vertical-specific large models and scenario-aware AI technology, aiming to leverage increased interaction data to build a technological moat, thereby attracting more users and creating a virtuous cycle."

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited



Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") is focused on advancing technological innovation in education through the digital transformation of educational institutions. The Company’s intelligent learning platforms and teaching management systems help educational organizations achieve more effective teaching, enhanced student outcomes and stronger connections in education communities. The Company is committed to promoting learning innovation through the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technology, and creating efficient, intelligent and sustainable education solutions. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at ​edtk.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement



This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements represent the beliefs, projections, and predictions of the Company about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information available at the time they are made and reflect the management's beliefs as of that time. However, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times by which, or whether, our performance or results may be achieved. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited

Investor Relations Department

Mello Bai, Corporate Secretary

Email: mello.bai@edtk.ai