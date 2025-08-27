Sarborg Limited Closes $10 Million Seed Round to Expand Proprietary Agentic Approach

Funding supports next-generation AI agent development and proprietary Intellectual Property, focused initially on pharmaceutical drug-repurposing

Initial clients reporting commercial success, revolutionizing indication selection of lead programs

Early commercial success and key partnerships signal strong market traction and scalability potential into multiple commercial verticals



WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarborg Limited (“Sarborg” or the “Company”), a technology-driven company that integrates mathematical algorithm-led approaches with complementary cybernetics to optimize decision-making processes, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its $10 million Seed funding round, led by third-party investor, Corvus Capital.

Sarborg has achieved significant commercial and technical milestones from its development plan, since its inception in 2024. The issuance of $10 million of Convertible Promissory Notes highlights investor confidence in Sarborg’s novel approach and rapid development delivering commercial milestones.

Looking forward, the proceeds of the fundraising will enable Sarborg to scale its AI-driven drug development and deploy agents across expanded client portfolios, while diversifying its client and equity partnership base. Sarborg will continue to deepen its intellectual property portfolio and look to broaden its agentic approach to fields beyond pharmaceuticals.

Successful Launch and Strong Commercial Validation

Sarborg has quickly capitalized on early revenue-generation, with the successful execution of an initial services agreement with a NASDAQ-listed Pharmaceutical Company, validating its core technologies and a repurposing strategy based on their lead-program drug-signature model.

Sarborg has delivered personalized dashboards to clients, a critical tool designed to provide key personnel with real-time access to data related to deliverables, research and development oversight, and drug discovery. Furthermore, Sarborg has built a proprietary portfolio of over 800 disease signatures, each uniquely mapped using its proprietary data-driven approach and now focusing on an agentic-approach to repurposing without human intervention.

Proceeds from the fundraising will be strategically deployed to:

Advance Sarborg’s proprietary AI agents focused on drug repurposing, target identification, and clinical trial optimization.

Develop novel pharmaceutical IP, transforming underused molecules into novel IP through solid-form engineering and formulation expertise.

Grow Sarborg’s internal pipeline of pharmaceutical assets for monetization via outlicensing or royalty-based deal structures.

Expand the client base and revenue-generating service business to fund ongoing innovation and reduce dilution in future rounds.

Following the demand for its seed financing, the Company expects to shortly launch a follow-on Series A financing round to enable Sarborg to scale globally and solidify its position as a category leader in AI-driven agentic innovation, combining new equity, tokenized securities and crypto-based blockchain technologies across multiple verticals.

About Sarborg Limited

Sarborg is a technology-driven company that integrates proprietary AI-agents and mathematical algorithm-based approaches with complementary cybernetics and extensive neural networks, to optimize decision-making processes. Its current principal vertical is focused on evaluating drug repurposing matching unique drug and disease signatures for pharmaceutical companies, leveraging machine learning and algorithmic strategies to enhance asset portfolio management and improve the probability of success in clinical trials. The Company is planning its expansion into further analytic areas beyond pharmaceuticals.

The company is composed of a seasoned and highly experienced team in cybernetics and signature development, drug development, medical affairs and commercialization, regulatory affairs, IP and manufacturing. Since its inception in 2024, Sarborg has applied its suite of AI agents, cybernetic algorithms, and machine learning capabilities across various sectors, enabling a highly efficient decision-making process throughout its portfolio.