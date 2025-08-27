FAVO Capital Restructures Executive Team, Appoints Katy Murless as CFO and Vaughan Korte as COO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a diversified financial company currently operating across two segments — financial services and income-producing real estate — today announced key changes to its executive leadership team.

Vaughan Korte, formerly the chief financial officer, has been appointed to the newly formalized role of chief operating officer, while Katy Murless, CFA, has been named chief financial officer. The moves are designed to strengthen the company’s leadership and align its executive team with FAVO’s long-term growth strategy.

“These changes position us with the right structure and talent to execute on the next phase of our growth,” said Shaun Quin, president of FAVO. “Katy Murless brings exceptional financial and investment experience and expertise that will be invaluable as we continue scaling. Her strength in operational leadership and understanding of our business will help drive efficiency and performance across all aspects of the organization.”

Murless brings more than a decade of experience spanning financial, commercial, and investment management. She began her career at Deloitte and later joined Abax Investments, where she served as an assistant portfolio manager, overseeing the equity portion of a multi-asset fund. She most recently served as head of U.S. operations at Stewards Investment Capital Limited.

Korte has more than 17 years of finance and business experience, including senior leadership roles across the Middle East and North Africa, where he oversaw finance operations across 60 countries and multiple subsidiaries for adidas. He first joined FAVO as a full-time CFO in 2023 after consulting for the company for two years, where he played a central role in strengthening the company’s financial foundation.

The leadership restructuring comes as FAVO continues executing on its dual strategy: expanding its private credit platform serving U.S.-based small businesses and building a portfolio of stabilized, income-producing real estate. This also strengthens its alignment with Stewards Investment Capital as its largest shareholder and investor. The company has also stated its intent to pursue a Nasdaq uplisting, subject to market conditions and regulatory approval.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to building a leadership team that can scale with our ambitions and vision,” said Glen Steward, founder and chairman of Stewards Investment Capital and chief strategy officer of FAVO. “With key pillars of our foundation in place, we are well-positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified financial company currently operating across two segments: financial services and income-producing real estate. Through its financial services division, FAVO provides alternative, revenue-based funding solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Since inception, the Company has supported more than 10,000 businesses through the purchase of future receipts.

Complementing its lending platform, FAVO is also building a portfolio of stabilized, cash-flowing real estate assets that strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its collateral base. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with operations in Florida, New York, and the Dominican Republic, FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.favocapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the Company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial, and business conditions; the Company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the Company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the Company; the Company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its financial products and services and real estate operations; the Company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services industry and real estate industry; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent Annual Report subsequent Quarterly Reports.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

