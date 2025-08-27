WOW Summit 2025 Returns to Hong Kong, Uniting Global Tech Titans to Shape the Future of Web3 and AI





HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW Summit, Asia's premier gathering of technology & innovation, will make its return to Hong Kong in the year 2025. Supported by the Government of Hong Kong (SAR), Invest Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, WOW Summit 2025 will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, robotics, digital art, gaming, and decentralized finance (DeFi), serving as a much-needed link connecting people who will help to shape the next era of intelligent, decentralized technology.



WOW Summit 2025 is set to bring together more than 5,000 attendees, including top companies, global investors, and leading experts from over 30 countries. It promises to be a vibrant hub for meaningful connections, fresh ideas, and exciting business opportunities.



The summit is hosted by UVECON.VС and MMPro Group, with co-hosts ICB Labs and Ultima Chain. These organizations are at the forefront of technological innovation, shaping industries through platforms that span blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and the metaverse. For example, ICB Labs is creating a dynamic blockchain ecosystem that redefines digital ownership and financial systems, while Ultima Chain offers an ecosystem with high scalability and crypto rewards.

In addition, the summit proudly collaborates with strategic partners MaGESpire and DTC Group, whose expertise strengthens the event’s focus on Web3 innovation, artificial intelligence, and the evolution of decentralized ecosystems.



WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Joseph H. L. Chan (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong SAR), Elizabeth Wong (Director of Licensing and Head of Fintech unit), Yat Siu (Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands), Sebastian Borget (Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox), Mete Al (Founder of ICB Labs), Kevin Lee (Chief Business Officer Gate.io), Chase Sethi (Senior Ambassador & CMO Polkadot), along with many other leading industry voices.



Agenda WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025: https://hongkong2025.wowsummit.net/agenda/



Key Themes and Topics Include



Web3 Innovation and Regulation



In the Web3 domain, the summit will delve into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, the institutional adoption of blockchain technologies, and the advancement of purpose-built protocols alongside DePin (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks). A significant focus will be placed on regulatory developments, particularly stablecoin regulations, with an emphasis on Hong Kong’s evolving legal framework. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on how regulatory clarity is shaping the global blockchain landscape.



FinTech and PayFi Infrastructure



A spotlight will also shine on next-generation PayFi infrastructure. These solutions exist at the intersection of decentralized finance and traditional payment systems. The summit aims to foster dialogue around practical implementations and scalable technologies that empower financial inclusivity and digital transformation.



Startup Ecosystem and Investment Opportunities



WOW Summit 2025 will be a dynamic platform for businesses, offering opportunities to participate in a high-stakes pitch competition and gain visibility through investor matchmaking sessions. The summit provides a unique environment for start-up businesses to accelerate capital and expansion, with hundreds of investors in attendance.



Artificial Intelligence and Industry Transformation



On the AI front, the summit will explore the rapidly growing synergy between artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies. It will demonstrate how AI is revolutionizing business models across healthcare, finance, smart cities, and more. The agenda covers applications such as AI agents, diagnostics, algorithmic trading, and robotics.



AI Regulations and Infrastructure



There will also be in-depth talks about how the AI regulatory landscape is changing in Hong Kong and around the world. Technical investigations of critical infrastructure will supplement these discussions. Supercomputing systems, cloud-based AI platforms, and high-capacity data centers that set the stage for enterprise-scale adoption are among the subjects covered.



AI Startup Commercialization and Showcase



The AI Showcase Stage, which will feature innovative startups ready to upend their respective industries, will be a highlight of the AI Summit. These innovators will have the chance to network with business partners, which will promote cross-sector collaboration and commercialization.



WOW AI Summit – Where Artificial Intelligence Redefines Industries



Running in parallel with WOW Summit, the dedicated AI Summit will showcase transformative AI applications across healthcare, finance, smart cities, robotics, and fashion. From advanced diagnostics and algorithmic trading to AI agents and cloud-powered infrastructure, this is where intelligent solutions take center stage.



About WOW Summit



Hosted in one of Asia's most dynamic tech hubs, WOW Summit is recognized for its influential platform where transformative ideas meet strategic investment. Following the success of past editions in Dubai, Bangkok and Hong Kong, the 2025 summit promises to be even more impactful.

Contact details:



Maryna Maya

Media@wowsummit.net



Media contact:

MediaX Agency

Prakriti Pokharel

Contact@mediax.agency

LinkedIn



Disclaimer: This content is provided by WOW Summit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a582d11-c15f-466a-b15a-3a1ff8f4980f