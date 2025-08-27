ButcherJoseph Advises Bova Fresh on its Sale to CREO Capital Partners

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Louis, MO, August 2025 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) a boutique investment banking firm specializing in M&A advisory for founder-led and family-owned businesses, announced it advised Bova Fresh, a Boca Raton, Florida-based produce sales and distribution platform, on its sale to CREO Capital Partners (“CREO”), a Miami-based private equity firm focused on food, logistics, and consumer investments. The transaction closed on June 06, 2025.

Founded and operated by Bob Wilhelm and Steve San Filippo, Bova Fresh serves more than 250 retail and foodservice customers nationwide, specializing in sourcing and delivering premium produce, including core categories such as avocados and strawberries. The founders will retain a stake in the business and continue to lead daily operations. The company will integrate with other similar assets in the CREO portfolio.

The acquisition aligns with CREO’s strategy to invest in founder-led and family-owned companies in the B2B food procurement and logistics space. Bova Fresh’s category expertise and distribution capabilities complement CREO’s existing portfolio companies, including Yucatan Guacamole, creating opportunities for cross-selling, expanded distribution channels, and enhanced product offerings.

“Our priority was finding the right partner who shares our vision for growth while respecting the culture and customer relationships we’ve built over the years,” said Bob Wilhelm, Co-Founder of Bova Fresh. “CREO’s deep experience in the food sector and commitment to supporting founder-led businesses made them the ideal choice for our next chapter.”

Steve San Filippo, Co-Founder of Bova Fresh, added, “This partnership unites Bova Fresh’s deep expertise in the fresh and frozen produce industry with CREO’s portfolio of premium brands, creating a powerful force in fast growing segments in food.”

“Bob and Steve have built an exceptional company with a reputation for quality, reliability, and service in the produce industry,” said Robert Reavis, Director at ButcherJoseph. “We are proud to have advised them in finding a strategic partner that not only understands their business but also brings the resources to support its continued growth.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Miami, Philadelphia, Austin, Charlotte, and Scottsdale.

About Bova Fresh

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Bova Fresh is a leading food procurement and logistics company serving retail and foodservice customers nationwide. The company specializes in sourcing and delivering fresh produce, with expertise in high-demand categories such as avocados.

About CREO Capital Partners

CREO Capital Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm focused on investments in the food, logistics, and consumer sectors. CREO partners with founder-led and family-owned businesses to drive long-term growth through operational support, strategic investments, and market expansion.

