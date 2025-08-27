CCC, Viable Power to help power U.S. Navy friend or foe detection system

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a contract by the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) to provide power supply units from Viable Power Conversion Technologies Inc. to the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center. The units will be used by U.S. Navy ships to power their Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) detection system.

Viable Power specializes in the design and manufacture of custom, high-reliability power conversion solutions for military and industrial applications. Based in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Viable Power has built a reputation for rapid turnaround and stringent quality standards. It offers power control units that are designed to withstand harsh environments. Viable Power also ensures compliance with key military specifications, such as MIL-STD-704, which governs the compatibility and performance of aircraft power systems and utilization equipment. Viable Power’s shipboard/naval powers systems are designed to meet MIL-STD-1399 requirements. This expertise in MIL-STD compliance has made Viable Power a trusted partner for defence and aerospace clients seeking robust and dependable power solutions.

Through its free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC enables companies like Viable Power to deliver made-in-Canada solutions to the U.S. military. This arrangement not only strengthens bilateral defence trade but also supports Canadian innovation and manufacturing by simplifying the contracting process and ensuring compliance with U.S. procurement standards. To learn more, contact CCC team.

About U.S. Naval Air Warfare Centre

The Naval Air Warfare Center is a cornerstone of U.S. naval aviation, tasked with delivering integrated air warfare capabilities. Its mission encompasses full life-cycle support for Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, weapons, and systems, including fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned platforms. It operates under the broader Department of the Navy budget, which was allocated $77.2 billion USD for procurement in 2025 alone. This funding supports a wide range of activities including training, equipment maintenance, and modernization efforts aligned with national defense strategies.

Related

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government-to-government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.