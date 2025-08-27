Analyst and Customer Accolades Cement Perceptyx’s Leadership in Delivering Measurable Employee Experience Outcomes

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx, the AI-powered employee listening and action platform , continues to gain momentum with recent leadership recognition from some of the world’s most respected analyst firms, including IDC and Forrester. Across research reports in Q2 and Q3 2025, Perceptyx stands out for its unmatched ability to connect employee insights to proven behavior change at scale — making it the only pure-play employee experience (EX) platform consistently recognized at the top of the market. That leadership position is further reinforced by their inclusion in multiple 2025 Gartner reports, a clear signal that Perceptyx is both highly relevant to today’s EX market and recognized as an innovator shaping its future.

Multiple analyst firms covering the EX market have recognized Perceptyx for its superior strengths in:

Activating measurable behavior change at scale across entire organizations.



at scale across entire organizations. Delivering clear guidance for action — not just surfacing insights.



— not just surfacing insights. Advanced AI analytics and NLP capabilities , specifically tuned to EX use cases.



, specifically tuned to EX use cases. Leading in ad hoc research, benchmarking, and platform configurability .



and platform . Providing comprehensive support, from strategy design to full program execution.



"The era of just reporting the news is over," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Perceptyx. "Organizations don’t just need more insights. They need to know exactly what to do with these insights and how to spark action at scale. We’re proud to be the AI-powered operating system for employee experience, built to close the gap between insight and impact. No other solution connects EX insights to proven behavioral change the way our platform does for our customers."

This recognition comes as Perceptyx observes a significant market shift: organizations are moving beyond collecting insights and prioritizing solutions that drive action and behavior change at scale. With the ability to translate feedback into measurable execution now a business-critical priority for executives, customers choose Perceptyx at more than twice the rate of alternatives when seeking a solution to turn insights into measurable impact. The results are clear: organizations using the platform have realized millions in business value through improved retention, team performance, and employee engagement. This includes double-digit gains in manager effectiveness scores within six months, driven by AI-powered nudges and coaching through the company's Activate product.

Long-time customers are also expanding their use of the Perceptyx platform to deepen impact and turn ongoing insights into sustained performance gains.

"We're using Activate to validate that what we’re doing is what our employees are asking for, then we’re taking new opportunities to enhance those elements based on what our employees are telling us," said Carrie Davis, Vice President, Employee and Patient Experience at Hanger Inc. "When you look at what the program can do for individuals, for teams, and the organization at large, it was an investment that was easy to make for our people."

Perceptyx empowers organizations to continuously discover what matters, activate change, and grow their people through a closed-loop EX strategy that drives sustainable business results. By integrating AI-driven guidance and behavior change tools, Perceptyx ensures that employee insights translate into meaningful and lasting impact.

As the only pure-play EX platform recognized as a leader by multiple global analyst firms, Perceptyx is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the future of work with confidence and agility.

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company helping enterprises turn insight into impact through continuous listening, advanced analytics, and behavioral science. Trusted by one-third of the Fortune 100, its purpose-built platform combines multi-channel listening, AI-powered nudges, and personalized coaching to go beyond surveys and drive meaningful action.



Backed by in-house industrial/organizational psychologists and behavioral scientists, Perceptyx empowers organizations to reinforce learning, build better habits, and fuel lasting performance aligned to both personal and business goals. For more info, or to speak with a member of our team, visit www.perceptyx.com.