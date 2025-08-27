Greystone Logistics, Inc. - Schedule of Events Regarding Earnings for the Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2025

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the year ending May 31, 2025.

Greystone will provide a teleconference on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings, discussion of operations and Q&A. Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 888-999-6281, or Direct or International Number, 848-280-6550. The conference ID is GREYSTONE. Q&A session will be available.

Conference Link "Dial Me": https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=greystone-logistics

* NEW * - Conference Link’s ‘Dial Me’ feature lets participants join the call instantly—no dial-in or hold time. By entering their name, company, email, and phone number, the platform will call them directly to connect.

- OR -

Participant Toll-Free Number: 888-999-6281 Primary

Participant Direct/International Number: 848-280-6550 Alternate

Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

Investor Relations

(407) 645-5295

investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com

http://www.greystonelogistics.com