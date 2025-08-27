MISTRAS to Provide Critical NDT Services for Bechtel on the Department of Energy’s Hanford Vit Plant

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Bechtel on the Hanford Vit Plant Project. MISTRAS will deliver a comprehensive range of non-destructive testing (NDT) services to support this critical project, which plays a key role in the U.S. Department of Energy’s mission to treat and stabilize nuclear waste at the Hanford Site in Washington State.

The Hanford Vit Plant Project involves the construction of a state-of-the-art facility designed to process and vitrify high-level radioactive waste, converting it into a stable, glass form for long-term storage. This project is part of the United States' ongoing efforts to mitigate the risks posed by nuclear waste and ensure the safety of surrounding communities and ecosystems. The Hanford Vit Plant is one of the most challenging and complex environmental remediation projects in the world.

MISTRAS will support this project by providing expert NDT services to ensure the quality, safety, and integrity of critical systems and structures. The services will include Radiography (RT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT), Positive Material Identification (PMI), Ultrasonic Thickness Testing (UT), and Leak Testing. All services will be performed by MISTRAS' certified technicians, ensuring high-quality, code-compliant results with thorough documentation that adheres to industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Gennaro D'Alterio, Chief Commercial Officer at MISTRAS, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:

"We are thrilled to collaborate on such a significant project. The Hanford Vit Plant is a critical piece of infrastructure for the safe treatment of nuclear waste, and we are proud to contribute our expertise in non-destructive testing to support its success. This project also represents a key milestone in executing MISTRAS’ diversification strategy, as we continue to expand our capabilities and serve new markets while delivering the highest standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance."

The Hanford Vit Plant Project, once completed, will be capable of processing millions of gallons of highly radioactive liquid waste, a key environmental cleanup effort at one of the largest nuclear waste sites in the world. This facility will contribute significantly to the long-term health and safety of local communities and the environment, ensuring the safe containment and disposal of radioactive waste for future generations.

About MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

