Applied Earns Dual Honors with SaaS Award and 5-Star Tech Provider Recognition

Chicago, IL, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced two recent industry honors: Applied Epic’s win as Best SaaS Solution in Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting at The 2025 SaaS Awards, and its fourth consecutive Global 5-Star Insurance Technology and Software Provider recognition from Insurance Business.

“At The SaaS Awards, we recognize that the best BI tools don’t just surface data - they drive smarter decisions across entire organizations,” said Christopher Southall, lead judge, The SaaS Awards. “Applied Systems’ Epic platform is a brilliant example of this. By embedding analytics deeply into the insurance workflow, it transforms how professionals engage with insights daily. It’s a clear and deserving winner of the 'Best SaaS Product for BI, Analytics and Reporting' award.”

These honors reflect Applied’s ongoing commitment to delivering impactful solutions that enable a fully connected insurance ecosystem, simplifying the end-to-end experience while empowering the next generation of insurance professionals to make smarter decisions and drive real business outcomes.

"Applied is proud to be recognized in the 2025 SaaS Awards and the 2025 Insurance Business 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “These recognitions demonstrate the ongoing commitment of Team Applied to being an indispensable partner to our agency customers, delivering practical, innovative technology that fully connects the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance and drives measurable outcomes across their entire business.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/

About the Global 5-Star Technology and Software Providers Awards

The IB Global 5-Star Insurance Technology and Software Providers Awards recognize and celebrate the ‘market-leading’ tech companies that have received the nod of approval from agents and brokers globally. To select the best insurance technology providers for 2025, Insurance Business enlisted some of the industry’s top experts. During a 15-week process, IB's research team conducted one-on-one interviews with brokers and surveyed thousands more within IB's global network to gain a keen understanding of what insurance professionals think about the current market offerings. At the end of the research period, 22 insurtech software were named 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers award winners. For more information about the Global 5-Star Insurance Technology and Software Providers Awards, please visit: https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/asia/best-insurance/top-insurtech-companies--global-5star-technology-and-software-providers-543649.aspx