Guaranteed Rate Affinity Promotes Jay Crowder to Divisional Manager, East Region

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, today announced the promotion of Jay Crowder to Divisional Manager, East Region. A respected leader within Guaranteed Rate Affinity since its inception in 2017, Crowder most recently served as a Regional President for the company. With over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including 25 years in joint venture partnerships, he has a proven track record of recruiting top-performing talent.

In his new role, Crowder will lead strategic initiatives aimed at scaling production and expanding the sales force across Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s eastern market. His focus will include attracting best-in-class loan officers, enhancing team performance, and reinforcing a culture of excellence, collaboration, and client-first service.

“I’m excited to step into this expanded leadership role at Guaranteed Rate Affinity,” said Crowder. “We have an outstanding team, an incredible platform, and the opportunity to accelerate our momentum by empowering our people, deepening our partnerships, and delivering exceptional results for clients.”

Throughout his career, Crowder has consistently led high-performing teams, driven substantial production growth, and established strategic partnerships that have fueled long-term success. His deep expertise in joint ventures and passion for talent development are expected to further enhance the division’s performance and culture.

“Jay has been a pillar within Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and he’s only going to strengthen the Eastern region through his commitment to bringing on the best-of-the-best loan officers,” said Scott Throneberry, Executive Vice President of National Sales at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “He reflects the culture and values we hold as a company, and we’re confident he’s only going to continue to improve the East with his leadership.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

