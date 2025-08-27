Yulu Celebrates 10 Years as a Certified B Corporation, Championing Impact-Driven Communications

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yulu Impact Communications , a leader in purpose-driven public relations and impact strategy , is proud to be celebrating its tenth year as a Certified B Corporation ™ communications agency . For a decade, Yulu has been part of a global movement of companies using business as a force for good – meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and governance.

When Yulu first earned its B Corp™ Certification in 2015, it was an early adopter within communications agencies. Flash forward to 2025, and dozens of PR and communications firms have joined the community, aligning their business models with triple-bottom-line priorities. Today, Yulu continues to lead by example, leveraging communications not only to amplify the good work of its clients but also to accelerate positive social and environmental change within every strategy it builds.

"Achieving B Corp certification wasn't the final goal for Yulu – it was the starting point," said Melissa Orozco , Founder & CEO of Yulu Impact Communications. "Ten years on, we're proud of how far we've come, and even more energized by what's ahead. This milestone reminds us that communications has the power to shift culture, drive accountability, and mobilize communities around the world's most urgent challenges."

Since becoming B Corp certified, Yulu has been recognized with multiple Best for the World honors from B Lab ™, including accolades in both the Workers and Changemaker categories. The agency has also been consistently celebrated by the communications industry: named CSR Agency of the Year by PR Daily (2017–2018), awarded Ragan’s CSR & Diversity Award (2022), and honored with Best CSR Initiative by PR Daily (2019) . Beyond CSR recognition, Yulu was named one of the Top 150 Impact Companies by Real Leaders (2021), reinforcing its position as a global leader in impact-driven communications.

As Yulu marks this milestone, the agency is reaffirming its commitment to using communications as a catalyst for systemic change. This includes deepening work with climate innovators, scaling campaigns that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and mentoring the next generation of purpose-driven communicators.