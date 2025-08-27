Priori Expands Client Advisory Board to Include New Leaders from Corporate Legal Departments and Law Firms

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, today announced the expansion of its Client Advisory Board (CAB) for 2025–2026.

This year’s additions further diversify and strengthen the board’s expertise, bringing in new voices from both corporate legal departments and law firms. The inclusion of senior leaders from top law firms reflects Priori’s deep commitment to building a collaborative ecosystem between corporate legal departments and their law firms on the future of outside counsel selection and pricing.

The expanded CAB will continue to serve as a strategic resource for Priori’s executive team, offering guidance on product roadmap, client experience, and evolving legal department priorities – particularly in areas such as flexible legal talent, RFP management, and panel optimization.

Welcoming New CAB Members

Priori is proud to welcome a dynamic group of new CAB participants who bring deep experience across legal operations, pricing strategy, outside counsel management, and legal business development.

Corporate Leaders:

Ali Ghasemi , Vice President of Legal Services – Mastercard

, Vice President of Legal Services – Mastercard Christine Milliner , Pricing and Analytics Officer – Shell

, Pricing and Analytics Officer – Shell Ryan Albregts, Director, Legal Spend and Matter Management – Stryker



Law Firm Executives:

Priori is welcoming several senior leaders from top law firms to this year’s CAB. These professionals bring a strategic lens on business development, client partnerships, and legal service delivery, offering invaluable perspective as we continue to build tools that streamline and modernize legal procurement.

Jenny McNamara , Business Development Advisor – Latham & Watkins

, Business Development Advisor – Latham & Watkins Lindsay Gotwald , Chief Client Development and Marketing Officer – Faegre Drinker

, Chief Client Development and Marketing Officer – Faegre Drinker Trina diNapoli, Director of Marketing & Business Development Ops and Systems – Jackson Lewis P.C.



“Law firm input is absolutely essential to building great RFP and panel management tools. Our firm-side CAB members give us a front-row view into the experience of responding to RFPs and help us understand where the friction lies,” said Mirra Levitt, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Priori. “Their feedback ensures that our solutions deliver real value not just to in-house teams issuing RFPs, but also to the law firms navigating increasingly complex procurement processes.”

Returning and Continuing Members

The new cohort joins an impressive roster of returning members from leading companies and firms, including:

An Trotter , Senior Director of Operations, Office of the General Counsel – Hearst

, Senior Director of Operations, Office of the General Counsel – Hearst Apur Patel , VP & Deputy General Counsel – The Clorox Company

, VP & Deputy General Counsel – The Clorox Company Bri Lee , Senior Manager, Legal Operations – Capital One

, Senior Manager, Legal Operations – Capital One Farrah Pepper , Chief Legal Innovation Counsel – Marsh McLennan

, Chief Legal Innovation Counsel – Marsh McLennan Joy Holley , Director of Legal Operations – Ameren

, Director of Legal Operations – Ameren Marco Salcedo , Head of Commercial and Legal Operations – Vonage

, Head of Commercial and Legal Operations – Vonage Marika Daggett , Head of Global Affairs Vendor Strategy and Governance – Google

, Head of Global Affairs Vendor Strategy and Governance – Google Michael Anderson , Vice President & Deputy General Counsel – Advance

, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel – Advance Michael Haven , Global Head of Legal Operations – Meta

, Global Head of Legal Operations – Meta Stacy Lettie , Chief of Staff to the General Counsel – Organon

, Chief of Staff to the General Counsel – Organon Tae Kim , Director, Senior Counsel II - Strategic Transactions and Contracting – Boehringer Ingelheim

, Director, Senior Counsel II - Strategic Transactions and Contracting – Boehringer Ingelheim Wendy Butler Curtis, Chief Innovation Officer – Orrick

A Strategic Partner in Priori’s Growth

“Our CAB members are instrumental in shaping Priori’s trajectory,” said Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “As legal departments increasingly embrace right-sourcing and data-driven decision-making, our advisory board provides firsthand insight into the challenges and opportunities our clients face. This guidance ensures we’re delivering tools that meet real needs and help transform legal service delivery.”

The CAB meets regularly with Priori’s leadership to offer feedback on platform features, client experience, and industry trends—acting as a vital partner in the company’s continued innovation.

For more information, or to talk to a Priori team member, visit priorilegal.com.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori transforms how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel, connecting them with the right talent at the right price for any need. With over a decade of experience partnering with legal teams, we provide access to flexible talent, a global law firm marketplace, and cutting-edge software for managing law firm panels and legal RFP workflows.

Priori Talent Marketplace includes the company’s network of Flexible Talent and Law Firms. Companies use Priori’s vetted network of 8,000+ legal professionals for common flexible talent uses such as short-term engagements, leave coverage and overflow support, and for traditional law firm support such as local counsel in all 50 states and 70+ countries and niche expertise.

Priori Software Solutions include the company’s panel management and RFP platforms. Priori Panel Management is a first-of-its-kind platform for organizing, tracking and measuring a company’s law firm panel. Priori RFP streamlines the legal RFP process, allowing companies to issue and compare proposals, and track performance.

Contact Information:

Priori Legal

Trevor Johnson, Vice President, Marketing

trevor.johnson@priorilegal.com

646-650-2025 (Ext 721)