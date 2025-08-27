InspireMD to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced plans to present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 10th at 10:00am Eastern Time (ET).

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed on the “Investor Calendar” section of the company’s website at: https://inspiremd.com/investors/investor-calendar/

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

