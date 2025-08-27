Foam Packaging Specialties Expands with Acquisition of Advanced Packaging Specialties, Creating Full-Service Packaging Operation in Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that reshapes the local packaging landscape, Foam Packaging Specialties, LLC, a leader in custom foam solutions, has acquired Advanced Packaging Specialties Inc., a Phoenix-based company known for its box design, manufacturing and packaging distribution. The acquisition expands Foam Packaging Specialties’ offerings to include complete packaging systems such as custom foam inserts, corrugated boxes and shipping materials, provided through the new brand, Custom Packaging Solutions, LLC.

The acquisition comes amid growing demand for localized, end-to-end packaging solutions as Arizona’s manufacturing sector continues to expand, particularly in industries such as semiconductors and aerospace. With production timelines tightening and supply chain resilience becoming a top priority, manufacturers are increasingly seeking single-source providers.

“We’ve always been known for our precision foam engineering,” said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Foam Packaging Specialties. “By integrating box production and foam engineering, customers benefit from having a single-source packaging solution with reduced lead times, reduced logistics costs and a more efficient supply chain, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership.”

By adding box design and stock packaging products to its foam capabilities, Foam Packaging Specialties is positioned to serve a broader customer base. The new operation enables the company to take on clients that not only need the highly custom products Foam Packaging Specialties has become known for, but that also stock packaging items such as flat boxes, stretch film, roll foam and bubble wrap. This expanded offering strengthens its competitive reach beyond the local Phoenix market and enables it to more holistically serve new and existing customers. “Our vision is to be the overall leader in packaging by providing a one-stop-shop solution for all our customers’ needs,” Perry added.

Newly branded Custom Packaging Solutions is led by General Manager Cliff Fajen, formerly Advanced Packaging Specialties’ president. “Both companies have built strong relationships in this industry by focusing on solving real packaging challenges,” said Fajen. “Together, we’re better equipped to support customers at every stage, from design to delivery.”

As part of the expansion plans, several new jobs are being added, including a packaging engineer, two sales representatives and administrative staff to support future growth. While both companies will continue to operate separately for the foreseeable future, the move has already led to improved quality control by keeping box production in-house.

About Foam Packaging Specialties

Established in 1972, Foam Packaging Specialties is a Tempe, Arizona–based provider of custom-fabricated foam solutions. What began as a family business now offers comprehensive protective packaging, with a strong focus on the semiconductor industry. Their expertise includes designing and producing cost-effective, 100% US-made foam packaging in cleanroom-certified facilities, ensuring optimal protection for delicate goods.

About Custom Packaging Solutions

Custom Packaging Solutions is a trusted supplier of corrugated boxes and custom packaging designed to protect products and streamline shipping. Based in Mesa, Arizona, the company delivers complete packaging solutions for manufacturers and distributors, with a focus on responsive service, reliable quality and tailored designs that help customers move their products safely and efficiently.

Media Contact for Foam Packaging Specialties:

Madeline Kamats

Senior Account Executive

Kiterocket

+1-716-803-2571

Mkamats@kiterocket.com