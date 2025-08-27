Hillshire Farm® Debuts Flavor-Forward Lunch Meats

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods is turning up the flavor and bringing new energy to the lunch meat category with the launch of Hillshire Farm® Sandwich Style Lunch Meats in three bold new flavors.

Hot Honey Ham Lunch Meat – A delightful combination of sweet honey and a kick of chilies.

Jalapeño Ranch Turkey Breast Lunch Meat – The heat and spice of jalapeño pepper paired with the refreshing flavor of ranch.

Pepperoni Sandwich Style Lunch Meat – Classic flavors inspired by Italian cuisine.







Crafted to spark creativity, the new lunch meats inspire fresh ways to enjoy deli favorites. Whether layered on a flatbread, rolled into a wrap, added to a charcuterie board, or baked on a pizza, the versatility satisfies consumers’ craving for bold flavors and convenient meal solutions. These new varieties join Hillshire Farm lunch meat classics and fan-favorites, including Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Honey Ham and Black Forest Ham — expanding the lineup of flavors shoppers know and love.

Hillshire Farm Sandwich Style Lunch Meats are now available in select retailers nationwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccd1bb5f-6d54-4595-b9b1-78a89c446424



