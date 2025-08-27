Korea Intangible Cultural Heritage Week 2025 Comes to Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korea Heritage Service (Min Hur, Administrator) and the Korea Heritage Agency (Gwiyoung Lee, President) will bring Korea’s living traditions to Toronto this September with a special exhibition and performance marking Korea Intangible Cultural Heritage Week 2025.

The exhibition, “Once Upon a Day of Lady Kim with K-craft,” runs from September 11 to 23 at Arta Gallery. Framed around the imagined daily life of “Lady Kim,” it showcases the resilience, beauty, and wisdom of Korean women through traditional craft. Visitors will encounter 192 works across 91 categories by master artisans and intangible heritage practitioners. Among the highlights are a gold-and-silver inlaid peony wedding chest Ipsajang (Metal Inlay) by a holder of national intangible cultural heritage, Jeong-sil Hong, a set of traditional garments by traditional sewing master Koo Hye-ja, and a comb case by Du-seokjang (metal fittings) master Kim Geuk-cheon. The exhibition is arranged into themed spaces reflecting different aspects of women’s lives, including personal adornment, household craftwork, and family traditions, offering audiences a vivid glimpse into how Korean women’s artistry has been woven into daily life for generations.

Activities are also offered at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) on September 13 and 14, including knot craft, embroidery pouch making, and a hanbok experience (traditional Korean attire). These programs are free of charge and open to the public, with participation available on-site without advance reservation.

During Korea Intangible Cultural Heritage Week 2025, a performance will celebrate community-based intangible cultural heritage practices—23 traditions, including Arirang, that are passed down across regions and generations and remain open for everyone to carry forward. On Saturday, September 13, at 7:00 p.m., the Meridian Arts Centre will present Living, Time, Arirang, a program built around Korea’s most iconic folk song.



The performance will be presented in two acts. Part 1, “Living,” highlights the profound artistry of master performers, including Il-koo Kim (Pansori, Ajaeng) and Chun-hee Lee (Gyeonggi Minyo), with instrumental collaborations bridging Korean traditions across time.



Part 2, “Time,” reinterprets Arirang in contemporary forms with the YEGYUL fusion band, choreographer Cheol-woo Park, composer Won-il, and the Korea Heritage Agency Performance Arts Group, blending music, dance, and audience participation. The performance underscores the cultural significance of Arirang as a shared heritage that continues to evolve, demonstrating how a centuries-old folk song can remain relevant to new generations and resonate across cultural boundaries. Admission is free, with advance reservations available from August 27 through the official event website: arirang2025.kr.



Visitors to the week’s events can also join a stamp program, receiving commemorative gifts such as Norigae (traditional ornaments) featured in the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters.



The Korea Heritage Service says the exhibition and performance are designed to give Canadians a deeper appreciation of Korea’s traditional culture while reaffirming the value of intangible heritage in today’s world.

