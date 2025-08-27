TenantCloud Launches Cloudia AI Assistant to Reduce Rising Vacancy Times

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TenantCloud , a leading all-in-one property management platform, today announced the launch of Cloudia, an AI-powered assistant that helps users quickly create polished, professional property descriptions by entering just a few key details.

With rental conditions softening, stronger listings are becoming critical to reducing time to lease. Industry data shows the average U.S. rental now spends 41 days on market (April 2025), up 13% year over year and 67% higher than the 2022 low. At the same time, leads per listing are at historic lows—down 6% from April 2024 and 12% from April 2023. Missing information makes matters worse, for example, listings without security deposit details take three to four extra days to rent, while unclear pet policies add at least a day.

Powered by ChatGPT, Cloudia can instantly generate or enhance listing descriptions in different tones and lengths, helping property managers save time, boost listing quality, and attract more renters.

“Property managers are being asked to do more with fewer resources, and that’s exactly where Cloudia comes in,” said Mark DeHaan, CEO of TenantCloud. “By weaving AI directly into the listing workflow, we’re giving teams a practical tool that saves time and makes their work easier, without adding extra steps.”

Key Cloudia features:

Built-in AI: Generate strong property descriptions instantly.

Generate strong property descriptions instantly. Enhance existing text: Improve existing descriptions in seconds.

Improve existing descriptions in seconds. Customize tone and length: Tailor descriptions to match your style—formal, friendly, or in-between.

Tailor descriptions to match your style—formal, friendly, or in-between. Smarter inputs: Use your listing data, amenities, and photos to create compelling descriptions.

Use your listing data, amenities, and photos to create compelling descriptions. Instant results: Get a polished description in seconds and regenerate until it’s perfect.



With Cloudia, TenantCloud is making high-quality property listings faster and easier, helping landlords and property managers stand out in competitive rental markets.

To get started with Cloudia, visit tenantcloud.com/ai-assistant .

About TenantCloud

TenantCloud is a modern, cloud-based property management platform trusted by landlords, property managers, and residents across the U.S. TenantCloud helps users manage rentals with ease—offering solutions for accounting, leasing, maintenance, payments, and more. Learn more at tenantcloud.com .