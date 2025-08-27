First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate at Piper Sandler’s Growth Frontiers Conference on September 9-11, 2025

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it will host a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tenn. at 3:30 PM ET and meet with institutional investors.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its “Follow the Sun” culinary philosophy, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid’s meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact in our communities – raising more than $1.7 million to date. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” awards, First Watch was also named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute, after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023 as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 600 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact

Jenni Glester

407-864-5823

jglester@firstwatch.com