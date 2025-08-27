Rapid7 Named a Leader in 2025 IDC MarketScape for Exposure Management

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52994525, August 2025).

Rapid7 was recognized in part for its Command Platform , an AI-powered security operations platform that unifies solutions for both exposure management and threat detection and response to deliver deep and broad situational awareness, empowering security teams to drive execution, accelerate outcomes, and lead with confidence.

The report notes, “Rapid7 provides a normalized view of the entire attack surface by ingesting, deduplicating, and correlating data from both native and third-party sources with over 275 out-of-the-box integrations including EDR, CMDB, ticketing, and cloud providers.”

Rapid7 delivers its exposure management capabilities primarily through Exposure Command , which helps organizations detect and prioritize exposures from endpoint to cloud. Exposure Command gives customers full visibility into their attack surface, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, and exposure remediation across hybrid environments to mitigate risks and improve their security posture.

“At a time when security teams are overwhelmed by complexity, our goal is simple: make it easier to see and fix what matters most,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “We believe being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is a testament to the impact of our unified platform, which combines real-world attacker insight, automation, and integrated workflows to help customers stay ahead of risk.”

Michelle Abraham, senior research director in IDC's Security and Trust Group, and lead analyst for the report said, "Security teams have limited time and resources — it's impossible for them to address every potential vulnerability; they need to prioritize. Teams must focus on finding all their exposures and determining those that present the highest risk to their organization, based on factors such as asset context, real-world threat intelligence, and exploitability. Rapid7 has taken a leadership role in connecting visibility, asset classification, and prioritization."

With Exposure Command , organizations benefit from:

Unified Visibility: A single, normalized view of the attack surface with data correlated across native and third-party sources, supported by more than 290 out-of-the-box integrations spanning EDR, CMDB, ticketing, cloud infrastructure, and more.

A single, normalized view of the attack surface with data correlated across native and third-party sources, supported by more than 290 out-of-the-box integrations spanning EDR, CMDB, ticketing, cloud infrastructure, and more. Real-World Risk Prioritization: Active Risk scoring that incorporates intelligence from Rapid7 Labs, including Metasploit , Project Lorelei , AttackerKB , and ExploitDB , plus frontline insights from Rapid7's MDR service, to ensure prioritization reflects how attackers actually operate.

Active Risk scoring that incorporates intelligence from Rapid7 Labs, including , , , and , plus frontline insights from Rapid7's MDR service, to ensure prioritization reflects how attackers actually operate. Accelerated Remediation: Direct integration with ITSM and patching workflows via Remediation Hub and a no-code automation engine, enabling faster fixes with over 550 prebuilt workflows.

Direct integration with ITSM and patching workflows via Remediation Hub and a no-code automation engine, enabling faster fixes with over 550 prebuilt workflows. Scalable to Complex Environments: Exposure Command Advanced extends control into cloud, container, and application layers, providing deep context that links infrastructure risks to the critical applications they support.

Learn more about Rapid7’s exposure management offering, Exposure Command, here .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Rapid7 Media Relations

Alice Randall

Director, Global Communications

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Ryan Gardella / Ryan Flanagan

ICR, Inc

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277