AtmosZero Appoints Dan Leff as Executive Chair of Board of Directors

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtmosZero, the company on a mission to electrify steam, announced today that it has appointed Dan Leff as the executive chair of its six-person Board of Directors. Leff brings extensive leadership experience in the energy and climate technology sectors including building and leading companies focused on industrial automation and manufacturing that will help AtmosZero reach commercialization and expand its global reach.

Leff has a track record of building and scaling energy technology companies. Previously, Leff served as a general partner at Bayard Capital Technologies, a private equity firm and investor in ServiceChannel, a facilities management SaaS marketplace, where Dan served as executive chair and then board member through the company’s sale in 2021. He has also been involved across the energy and climate technology venture capital and private equity landscape through advisory positions with leading firms, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Engine Ventures, G2 Venture Partners, Bison Ventures and Broadscale Group.

“I have had the good fortune of working with and leading some innovative energy and technology companies and am honored to join the AtmosZero journey as executive chair to work alongside the team, board, shareholders and customers to grow the business and scale its financial and energy impact,” said Dan Leff, executive chair of the AtmosZero board of directors. “Having started my career in the commercial and industrial HVAC industry, I am aware of the enormous market potential for AtmosZero. AtmosZero’s product and system has been deployed and accepted at commercial scale at a client’s industrial location and is delivering process steam – a result that only a small number of energy transition hardware companies have achieved.”

In addition to his prior executive leadership roles, Leff has experience serving on the boards of energy and climate technology companies, including as the executive chair of VEIR, a superconducting power solutions company that provides advanced power delivery systems for data centers, power generation, and utilities; and, Sparkfund, a distributed energy resources provider. His other current and prior board and advisory positions include Mantel Capture, a carbon capture company; Via Separations, an industrial decarbonization liquid separations company; Ambri, a long-duration energy storage company; and, Enchanted Rock, a distributed generation resiliency provider.

“With Dan joining as executive chair, he is adding to an already strong and diverse board that includes leaders in operations, technology, and finance,” said Addison Stark, chief executive officer and co-founder of AtmosZero. “In particular, his depth of experience guiding high-growth technology companies perfectly complements Michael Schwartz’s operational and commercial leadership, which drove exceptional growth and returns at Daikin Applied Americas. This collective expertise strengthens our ability to execute at scale, deliver greater value for our customers and create meaningful returns for our shareholders.”

“Dan’s leadership and track record in building high-growth companies bring tremendous value to AtmosZero as we move from early customer wins to large-scale market adoption,” said Michael Schwartz, independent board director of AtmosZero. “His perspective complements the board’s expertise and strengthens the company’s ability to execute effectively and deliver for customers and shareholders.”

Formerly, Dan was chief operating officer of Invensys Energy Management and co-chief operating officer of its London-based parent, Invensys plc, a global manufacturing, services, energy management and industrial automation company. Prior to Invensys, Dan served as chairman and chief executive officer of Enron Energy Services, following Enron’s bankruptcy filing, where he worked to help manage the liquidation of Enron’s retail and wholesale businesses. Prior to Enron’s bankruptcy filing, Dan was chief operating officer of Enron Energy Services, a business unit that provided energy outsourcing and commodity services to commercial and industrial clients.

Earlier this year, AtmosZero opened its first 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Forge Campus in Loveland, Colorado, and appointed Jim Barnhart as chief operating officer in steps to commercialize its products and services.

ABOUT ATMOSZERO

AtmosZero is redefining the global standard for steam production by delivering the most cost-effective, electrified steam boiler on the market. The company’s approach is enabled by market-leading technology supported by operational transparency, performance insight, and proactive maintenance that is unmatched in the boiler industry. AtmosZero is backed by leading climate investors including The Engine Ventures, 2150, Constellation Technology Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Starlight Ventures and AENU, along with federal support from the US Department of Energy (ARPA-E and IEDO). The company is proudly based in Loveland, CO. For more information, please visit https://atmoszero.energy/.

