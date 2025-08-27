Riverview Bancorp Announces Appointment of Graham Clancy as Director of Finance and Promotes Phung Le to Controller

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced that it has made two strategic leadership updates to its accounting and finance teams as part of its commitment to enhancing its financial operation. Graham Clancy has joined Riverview as Senior Vice President and Director of Finance, and Phung Le has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Controller following the upcoming retirement of Wendy Beck. Mr. Clancy and Ms. Le will report directly to Chief Financial Officer David Lam and collaborate to provide a first-in-class accounting and finance team.

“We are pleased to welcome Graham to Riverview,” said Nicole Sherman, President and CEO of Riverview and Riverview Bank. “Graham brings a proven track record of financial, operational and strategic leadership, having spent his entire banking career in the Pacific Northwest, and his breadth of financial expertise will be instrumental in supporting Riverview’s next stage of strategic growth. Graham’s addition to our finance team and Phung’s promotion reflects our commitment to strengthening our financial strategy and delivering on our vision to be the preferred place to bank and work in the PNW while providing sustained value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Clancy has more than 14 years of experience in finance, accounting, budgeting, forecasting and asset and liability management in the banking industry. He joins Riverview from Heritage Bank where he was Vice President, Senior Finance Officer, and responsible for finance and accounting reporting. Prior to that he spent over a decade at Umpqua Bank where he most recently was Vice President, Strategy Activation Manager, and was responsible for frontline strategy and support. Mr. Clancy holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Oregon, Lundquist College of Business and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, Foster School of Business.

Ms. Le has been named as Riverview’s next Controller, following the upcoming retirement of Wendy Beck. Ms. Le has over 10 years of experience in accounting with financial institutions. Ms. Le joined Riverview in 2019, where she most recently held the title of Vice President and Assistant Controller and was responsible for daily accounting operations, ensuring compliance with GAAP, banking regulations, and internal policies. Prior to joining Riverview Bank, Ms. Le spent 3 years in public accounting where she was a senior assurance team member focused on financial institutions where she developed a deep understanding of financial reporting, internal controls, and industry specific regulations. She holds a B.A. in Business Administration and Accounting from Washington State University.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Phung for the past six years, and her leadership, expertise, and dedication make her a natural choice for this well-deserved promotion,” said David Lam, Chief Financial Officer. “We want to thank Ms. Beck for her dedication to Riverview for over 36 years with the Company. She has been an essential part of Riverview’s proud and longstanding history of delivering exceptional service to its clients and communities. I look forward to working with Graham and Phung to continue positioning the Company for further financial success.”

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.52 billion at June 30, 2025, it is the parent company of Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial, business and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 11 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Riverview Bank expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to read the Securities and Exchange Commission reports of Riverview, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.