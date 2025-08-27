Heliospace Wins NASA SBIR Phase I Award for Deployable Baffle for Space Telescopes

Deployable baffle provides stray light and micrometeorite protection, enabling larger optical systems and higher performance for space telescopes

Berkeley, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliospace Corp. (OTC:HLEO), an aerospace company specializing in cutting-edge technologies and mission-critical services that empower space exploration and innovation, has been awarded a NASA Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for its Deployable Baffle by SABER System (DeBSS).

The baffle is designed to enhance space telescope performance in flight by suppressing stray light and shield primary mirrors from micrometeorites. The unique compact baffle design stows into a small volume during launch. In space, the baffle is deployed into a rigid structure using the Heliospace Spiral Actuator and Boom, Extended then Rigidized (SABERTM) actuators. This design requires less mass and volume compared to traditional fixed baffles, enabling larger, higher-performance space telescopes to be flown on a given launch vehicle.

NASA SBIR Phase I awards support feasibility studies of early-stage concepts that help further NASA program objectives and have commercial potential.

“The DeBSS baffle design continues Heliospace’s tradition of innovation in deployable technologies in support of payload performance in space,” said Heliospace CEO Greg Delory.

“A compact deployable baffle will enable larger telescopes to be flown and significantly improve the performance of spaceborne optical systems,” said project Principal Investigator Chas Carlson.

