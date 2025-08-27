Arctic Wolf Report Finds Nearly Three-Quarters of Organizations Have Already Introduced AI into their Cybersecurity Posture

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today released new findings from its latest report, Navigating the Human-AI Relationship for Security Operations Success The study, conducted in partnership with Sapio Research, surveyed nearly 2,000 IT and security decision-makers worldwide and found that 99% of respondents say the presence of AI will influence cybersecurity purchases or renewals in the next 12 months.

Security teams today are faced with a relentless stream of thousands of alerts from fragmented tools and disconnected data sources. With limited staff and resources, they are forced to make quick, high-stakes decisions about which alerts to investigate, often leaving dangerous threats buried in the noise. The result is a cycle of analyst burnout, slower response times, and greater exposure to risk.

This growing pressure is why AI has become a decisive factor in cybersecurity investment strategies. Organizations are looking to AI not just as a tool, but as a partner in security operations, leveraging advanced threat detection to identify malicious activity faster, large language model assistants to guide investigations and provide context, and AI-powered workflows to automate repetitive tasks. When paired with skilled human oversight, these capabilities can cut through the noise, reduce alert fatigue, accelerate investigations, and help security teams focus on stopping the threats that matter most.

Key findings from the report include:

AI is now table stakes for cybersecurity: 99% of organizations say AI capabilities will influence their security purchases or renewals in the next year, with nearly four in ten budgets already tied to AI-powered solutions.

99% of organizations say AI capabilities will influence their security purchases or renewals in the next year, with nearly four in ten budgets already tied to AI-powered solutions. Adoption is widespread and growing: 73% of organizations have already integrated AI into their cybersecurity posture, led by the U.S. (82%) and financial services (82%), while risk-averse sectors like utilities (59%) and regions such as the Nordics (59%) are moving more cautiously.

73% of organizations have already integrated AI into their cybersecurity posture, led by the U.S. (82%) and financial services (82%), while risk-averse sectors like utilities (59%) and regions such as the Nordics (59%) are moving more cautiously. Automation is reshaping security operations: 73% plan to use AI for 24×7 security operations automation, 72% for better threat prediction and prevention, and 70% to boost detection capabilities.

73% plan to use AI for 24×7 security operations automation, 72% for better threat prediction and prevention, and 70% to boost detection capabilities. Human oversight remains essential: More than two-thirds say AI needs substantial human input, 52% expect to upskill their teams to manage AI, and 46% anticipate analysts shifting toward validating AI-generated alerts .

More than two-thirds say AI needs substantial human input, 52% expect to upskill their teams to manage AI, and 46% anticipate analysts shifting toward validating AI-generated alerts Challenges still loom large: 33% cite data privacy as the top challenge to AI adoption, followed by cost (30%) and lack of fully meeting an organization’s need (28%).



“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity, but it benefits from human expertise to be truly effective,” said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. “The insights from this report give leaders the data they need to make smart, targeted investments, deploying AI where it can deliver measurable outcomes, cut through alert noise, and help security teams work with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.”

